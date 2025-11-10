Dietician shares 5 foods to add to diet for boosting metabolism naturally: Quinoa, Greek yoghurt and more

Ever have you been envious of that one friend who would eat anything and still stay in shape, while you are double-checking the calorie count before every bite? It all comes down to metabolism. Metabolism is about how well you burn calories. As per Harvard Health, metabolism is an internal process which enables your body to burn calories and procure energy from them. This process, however, varies from person to person, and sometimes genetics is also responsible. Greek yoghurt is one of the foods that support metabolic functions in the body. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

But diet is one of the ways it can be boosted. To understand which foods can naturally support metabolism, Niru Kumari, executive dietician at Regency Hospital, Kanpur, shared with HT Lifestyle that certain everyday ingredients help to enhance caloric burning, and as a result, improve energy too.

“Metabolism is like a body's engine, which plays a key role in how fast our calories are burned into energy and manages weight,” explained Niru. "Certain everyday foods can naturally support this process and improve overall energy levels.”

The dietician compared metabolism to an engine because of the way it functions. Just like how an engine converts fuel into power, the body converts food into energy. When your metabolic functions are working well, then the calories are efficiently burned instead of being stored as fat. This also affects how energetic or sluggish you feel in the day.

Consider adding these foods to your diet for a better metabolic balance. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Dietician Niru recommended adding these to your diet, listing out the reason and the portion size:

1. Green tea

Why: Contains natural antioxidants called catechins that improve metabolism by burning calories and boosting energy.

Contains natural antioxidants called catechins that improve metabolism by burning calories and boosting energy. Portion: Drink two or three cups a day

2. Chili Pepper

Why: Contains capsaicin, which generates mild heat in the body and temporarily increases calorie burn.

Contains capsaicin, which generates mild heat in the body and temporarily increases calorie burn. Portion: Add a pinch of chopped fresh chilli or a dash of red chilli powder to meals a few times a week to support metabolic activity.

3. Greek yoghurt

Why: Greek yoghurt is rich in protein and probiotics, essential for the gut. A healthy gut and adequate protein intake contribute to better metabolism and sustained energy throughout the day.

Greek yoghurt is rich in protein and probiotics, essential for the gut. A healthy gut and adequate protein intake contribute to better metabolism and sustained energy throughout the day. Portion: Small bowl of about 150g of Greek yoghurt.

4. Whole grains

Why: Complex carbs take longer to digest, which allows the body to use more energy during digestion and keeps blood sugar levels stable.

Complex carbs take longer to digest, which allows the body to use more energy during digestion and keeps blood sugar levels stable. Portion: Add foods like oats, quinoa, and brown rice to the diet, swapping starchy carbs.

5. Coffee

Why: Moderate amount of coffee in the morning can stimulate the nervous system and help increase calorie expenditure.

Moderate amount of coffee in the morning can stimulate the nervous system and help increase calorie expenditure. Portion: One cup of coffee without added sugar for alertness and metabolic balance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.