Metro hospital cancer surgeon debunks 4 myths about breast cancer: ‘Only 15% of breast cancers are due to genetic…’

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Despite growing awareness campaigns, many people in India still hold misconceptions about breast cancer - from who it affects to how it spreads. This lack of accurate information, coupled with the stigma surrounding the disease, often delays diagnosis and treatment. Women may ignore early symptoms out of fear or misinformation, leading to late detection when the condition becomes harder to manage. Dispelling myths and encouraging timely screening are crucial steps towards saving lives. Dr De debunks 4 myths about breast cancer.(Pexel)

In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dr Sudipto De, a Robotic Cancer Surgeon with specialisations in Genetics and Onco-Nutrition, practising at Metro Hospitals, Delhi NCR, is breaking down four prevalent myths about breast cancer. In an Instagram video shared on October 12, the oncologist addresses common misconceptions about breast cancer, clarifying the facts and emphasising that early detection can be life-saving.

Myth 1: Breast cancer only happens after 50

According to Dr De, this is a misconception. He explains, “The average age of breast cancer in India is 45 years. We also find patients who are in their 30s and even 20s.”

Myth 2: Healthy lifestyle prevents breast cancer

The oncologist explains that breast cancer is only minimally linked to harmful lifestyle habits such as smoking and tobacco use. He elaborates, “Breast cancer mostly happens due to hormones and genetics. Therefore, even if you lead a healthy lifestyle and exercise, your chance of getting breast cancer is low, but not zero.”

Myth 3: You can’t get breast cancer without family history

While it is true that breast cancer runs in the family, it is not strictly restricted to genetic causes. Dr De highlights, “Yes, it is true that breast cancer runs in the family, and it has a very prominent genetic cause. However, it is important to understand that only 15% of breast cancers are due to genetic causes. All the remaining breast cancers, meaning 85% of breast cancers, are not due to any genetic cause. And they can happen to anyone.”

Myth 4: Cancer spreads after biopsy and surgery

According to the oncologist, this is a very absurd idea, since biopsy and surgery are the major procedures of breast cancer treatment. He explains, “Biopsy and surgery are a very major part of breast cancer treatment, and there is no risk of cancer spreading because of them. Yes, but after a biopsy, you might have swelling, which might make you feel that the lump has become bigger.” He warns that delaying medical attention can significantly increase the risk of the cancer spreading to other parts of the body.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.