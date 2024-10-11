Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: How simple lifestyle changes can reduce your risk of developing breast cancer

Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) is an international health campaign held every October, spearheaded by major breast cancer charities. Its aim is to raise awareness about breast cancer and generate funds for research into its causes, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and potential cures. Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among Indian women and has a rising incidence due to urbanisation and lifestyle changes. Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024 emphasises the importance of early detection and prevention.(Freepik)

In India, many women are diagnosed at advanced stages, partly due to lack of awareness, stigma, and limited access to healthcare, leading to poorer outcomes compared to Western countries. However, research shows that adopting key lifestyle changes can significantly reduce the risk of breast cancer. Empowering women with the right knowledge is crucial in the fight against breast cancer in India. (Also read: Doctors warn breast cancer is rising among younger women despite medical advancements, more awareness )

Role of lifestyle in reducing breast cancer risk

"A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins is pivotal in reducing breast cancer risk. Reducing consumption of processed foods, red meats, and high-sugar items is equally important, as these have been linked to increased cancer risk. Regular exercise is a cornerstone in cancer prevention. In India, activities such as brisk walking, yoga, and traditional dance not only fit seamlessly into daily routines but also help maintain a healthy weight, a critical factor in reducing breast cancer risk," says Dr Tushar Patil, Senior Consultant - Medical Oncologist, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune.

Lifestyle changes and early detection are key to reducing breast cancer in India.(Pexels)

He added, "Alcohol consumption is a recognised risk factor for breast cancer, even at moderate levels. With rising urbanisation in India, alcohol use among women is increasing, making it essential to advocate for limited or no alcohol intake. Similarly, tobacco use, including smokeless forms, significantly elevates cancer risk. Obesity, particularly abdominal obesity, is strongly associated with postmenopausal breast cancer due to increased estrogen levels from excess fat tissue. Weight management through a combination of diet and exercise is crucial."

"Early detection through regular screenings is paramount. Women over 35 or those with a family history of breast cancer should undergo routine mammograms and clinical breast exams. In India, increasing accessibility and awareness of screening programs through initiatives like the National Cancer Control Program can enhance early detection rates. Additionally, genetic counselling for high-risk individuals can guide preventive strategies," says Dr Tushar.

Talking about genetic factors, Dr Tushar shared, "While genetic factors play a role in breast cancer susceptibility, lifestyle modifications offer a powerful means to reduce risk. For Indian women, these changes must be tailored to fit cultural norms and regional realities, ensuring that prevention strategies are both effective and widely adopted. By embracing a holistic approach that includes diet, exercise, weight management, and regular screenings, significant strides can be made in lowering breast cancer incidence and improving women's health outcomes across India."

Dr Sandip Bipte, Breast Surgeon at PD Hinduja Hospital and MRC, Khar, shared with HT Lifestyle the five most important signs of breast cancer:

1. A painless lump in the breast or armpit

2. Change in breast size

3. Bloody nipple discharge

4. Thickened, hard skin resembling an orange peel

5. Nipple retraction

Healthy lifestyle habits to adopt

Dr. Sandip further highlighted several controllable factors that can help reduce the risk of developing breast cancer, including:

1. Healthy weight maintenance: There is an increased risk of breast cancer, especially after menopause and because of obesity. Higher estrogen levels, which are produced by fat tissues, can promote the development of certain breast cancers.

2. Regular physical activity: Physical activity helps regulate hormones, maintain a healthy weight, and boost the immune system. Hence, moderate exercise for at least 30 minutes a day, such as brisk walking, can lower breast cancer risk.

3. Healthy diet: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while limiting processed foods and red meat is linked to lower breast cancer risk. One should consume a balanced diet or a rainbow diet daily.

4. Limiting alcohol consumption: Alcohol consumption has been shown to increase the risk of breast cancer. It is recommended to avoid consuming alcohol altogether. However, one can also limit the intake to one drink or less per day.

5. Avoiding tobacco: Smoking is linked to many cancers, including breast cancer. Both active smoking and passive smoking should be avoided.

6. Breastfeeding: If the breastfeeding continues for 12 months or more, women have a slightly reduced risk of breast cancer.

7. Hormonal Factors: Prolonged use of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) after menopause increases breast cancer risk. Women should consult their doctors to carefully check the benefits and risks of HRT.

8. Regular Screenings and Self-Examinations: While lifestyle choices can reduce the risk, early detection through regular screenings such as mammograms and being familiar with one's breast health are key in identifying breast cancer early when it is most treatable.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.