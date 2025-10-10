Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Doctor reveals 5 early breast cancer symptoms women often overlook

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to highlight the importance of early detection and breast health. Our bodies often send subtle signals when something is off, yet we frequently overlook them until they become hard to ignore. The breasts are no exception - they can show early warning signs of underlying issues, from harmless changes to serious conditions like cancer. Paying attention to these signals and seeking prompt medical evaluation is crucial, as early detection can significantly improve outcomes and save lives. According to Dr Sood, firm lumps are the first visible signs of breast cancer.(Pexel)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and pain medicine specialist, has shared five common breast changes and what health issues they might point towards. In an Instagram video posted on September 25, he highlights symptoms such as lumps, nipple discharge, and swelling, explaining what they may indicate - from temporary effects following vaccination to more concerning issues like breast cancer.

Firm lump, nipple pulling in and skin dimpling

Dr Sood points out that a firm lump that was not present before is the most common and visible sign of breast cancer. He explains, “Nipple retraction can occur when invasive cancer shortens ducts, and dimpling or “peau d’orange” suggests inflammatory breast cancer from tumor blockage of skin lymphatics.” He suggests that these warning signs require not one, but three kinds of assessments - examination, imaging and biopsy, if too suspicious.

Nipple discharge

Milky nipple discharge which is not related to breastfeeding, also known as galactorrhea, is usually caused due to endocrine issues including hyperprolactinemia, thyroid disease, or medications, according to Dr Sood. Meanwhile, “Bloody or spontaneous single-duct discharge is more concerning and most often caused by intraductal papilloma or duct ectasia, though malignancy occurs in up to 11-16%. Imaging and sometimes biopsy are needed,” the doctor explains.

Red, painful, and swollen breasts

“Often due to mastitis or abscess, especially with breastfeeding,” mentions Dr Sood. “Ultrasound helps detect abscesses, and antibiotics plus continued milk expression are standard.” In case the redness and swelling does not subside, the doctor recommends getting checked for inflammatory breast cancer.

Smooth, rubbery, mobile lump

According to Dr Sood, smooth, rubbery, or mobile lumps in the breast may indicate fibroadenoma - a common, benign tumor that typically occurs in young women. He explains, “Ultrasound shows well-circumscribed oval masses, and mammography may reveal “popcorn” calcifications. Simple fibroadenomas rarely raise cancer risk, but imaging is recommended for all new masses, with biopsy if suspicious.”

Swollen underarm nodes

Tender and mobile lymph nodes in the underarms often appear following an infection or recent vaccination, however, firm, fixed or progressively enlarging nodes can be a sign of concern, as it could indicate the spread of breast cancer, melanoma or lymphoma. Dr Sood mentions, “Ultrasound is first-line for suspicious findings, and biopsy confirms when needed.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.