Mumbai oncologist shares ‘common signs of breast cancer’ that many women overlook until it’s too late

Many of us tend to brush off small changes in our bodies, thinking it’s nothing serious. A tiny lump, a subtle pain, or a small irritation, it’s easy to ignore them while juggling work, family, and daily life. But sometimes, these little signals can be our body’s way of asking for attention. Dr Karishma Kirti, a Mumbai-based oncologist, shares in her June 30 Instagram post why paying attention early can make all the difference. (Also read: Faridabad oncologist warns women not to ignore this first sign of breast cancer: ‘Any female above 40 should take…’ ) Ignoring body signals can lead to advanced cancer stages, warns oncologist. (Freepik)

Common breast cancer signs women often overlook

“What is something that most women ignore for years? Let me tell you a story,” Dr Kirti begins. “I had this patient, very smart, in her late 30s or maybe just touching 40. She was a working woman, happily married, who had a small lump in her breast. Now, because it was painless or because she was busy doing so many other things, she kind of just ignored it for a bit.”

Dr Kirti explains how the situation escalated: “After a while, that lump sort of burst through the skin and became more of an ulcer. Even then, she thought, ‘Oh, it’s an infection or something.’ She lived with that ulcer for almost six months or more before she came to me.”

Why early detection is so important

Highlighting the risks of delayed detection, she adds, “Understand that cancer grows and moves from stage to stage. What was a T2 lesion, or stage 2 lesion, became much bigger. Once it involves the skin, it becomes stage 3. And the outcomes that you see in stage 3 are not the same as what you would see in stage 1 or 2.”

Dr Kirti urges women to listen to their bodies, “It’s very important to pay attention to what your body is telling you. Remember, our bodies whisper before they shout, and too often we end up ignoring these whispers. So if something feels off, even if you think it’s something small, please talk to your doctor. It could be nothing. But if it is something, then early detection is everything. You don’t need to wait for pain. You don’t even have to worry about overthinking your symptom, just book that appointment.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.