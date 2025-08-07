Jawed Habib shares his top 2 hacks for managing irritation caused by face bleaching

Though face bleaching can cause a variety of side effects, including skin irritation, redness, and dryness, many people resort to it during skin treatments and salon appointments. But what if there was a solution to managing the itchiness? Jawed Habib's top face bleaching hacks will help alleviate irritation. (Freepik)

Also Read | Jawed Habib warns ‘avoid doing champis’; suggests desi hairwash nuskha for shiny, healthy hair used in traditional Hamams

In a Facebook post shared in May 2022, celebrity hair stylist and expert Jawed Habib shared his secret face bleaching hack that can help with irritation and itching. Let's find out:

Top hack for irritation caused by face bleaching

Sharing his hack in the video, Jawed Habib said, “Kabhi kabhi jab hum bleach use karte hain na toh humare face pe irritation hoti hai, itching jese hota hai. Ab hum usko kese control karenge? I think uske do answers mein de sakta hun. (Sometimes when we use bleach, our face gets irritated, and it feels like itching. Now, how can we control this sensation? I think I can give two answers to that.).”

Let's find out the 2 hacks he shared:

1. Applying ice cubes

After you are done applying the beach and have removed it, apply ice cubes by rubbing them across the areas where there is some itching. The hairstylist claimed that once you apply ice cubes, the irritation will come under control.

2. Apply cold milk

The second answer to controlling irritation after bleach is cold milk. Take some cold milk and apply it to your face for approximately 10 minutes.

Lastly, the hairstylist added, if you follow these two steps, your bleach will also turn out good and you will have no irritation. “So, bleach without irritation has two answers: ice cube and cold milk,” he stated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.