Jawed Habib warns ‘avoid doing champis’; suggests desi hairwash nuskha for shiny hair used in traditional Hamams

Do you wish to have shiny, healthy tresses after hair wash day, but that seems like a dream with the frizzy results you get after? In an Instagram video posted by Coverstory With Falak Khan, celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib shared the best way to take care of your hair every day. The hairstylist warns against doing champis as they can damage and break your hair.

In the conversation, Jawed was asked what basic steps one should take if they want to care for their hair every day. Sharing the haircare gem, he suggested steps that can help you bring traditional Hamams inside your home. Let's find out what he said:

Basic steps to get shiny, healthy hair

In the interview, Jawed advised washing your hair every day. Now, how will you wash the tresses? The hairstylist said, “I will tell you one very nice, cheap, Bhartiya way to do it, which, earlier, used to happen in the traditional Hamams.”

“First, wet your hair, and then apply oil to your wet tresses. Now, I would suggest using oils that are native to where you live presently. For instance, one can find sarson/mustard in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, so use sarson ka tel there, and coconut is found in many places of South India, so use coconut oil,” he added.

'Don't do champi, it damages your hair'

However, the hairstylist warned against doing champis. He stressed that doing champi damages and breaks your hair. Instead, he advised that if you have long hair, comb it after applying hair oil, wait for 5 minutes, and then wash your hair.

Now, what should you use to wash your hair? Instead of suggesting a high-end brand or fancy shampoos infused with oils, he advised choosing any shampoo that you want to use.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.