Does hair fall due to wearing a helmet? Jawed Habib reveals the truth and shares hacks to protect your hair

Do you ride bikes a lot? This means you also wear a helmet. But did you know it could be causing you hair fall? Now, how can you avoid losing hair without compromising your safety while driving? In an Instagram post shared on June 29, celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib talked about this particular issue of hair loss while wearing a helmet and shared tips on protecting your hair. If you are wearing a helmet, wash your hair daily and keep it clean, Jawed Habib suggests. (Shutterstock)

Does wearing a helmet cause hair loss?

Emphasising that wearing helmets causes hairfall, celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib explained how this happens. According to him, firstly, wearing a helmet causes sweat, which weakens the roots and causes hair to fall. Additionally, when you remove or wear a helmet, your hair gets pulled during the action, which can also cause hair loss.

Secondly, if the helmet is not of your size or if it is too tight, it will pull the hair, and the hair will break. So what should we do? The hairstylist suggested, “If you are wearing a helmet, wash your hair daily and keep it clean so that sweat does not accumulate, and always wear a comfortable helmet of your size.”

Tips to prevent hair loss from helmets

In a March 2022 interview with the Times Of India, Jawed had listed a few more steps one can take to protect their hair while wearing a helmet. Apart from washing your hair regularly, he suggested regularly applying oil to your hair before a wash, avoiding wearing a helmet on wet hair, wearing a thin cotton cloth mask under your helmet to avoid damage, cleaning the helmet actively, avoiding using someone else's helmet, and using fresh aloe vera gel once a week on the scalp before washing hair.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.