Jawed Habib says ‘not onion shampoo or oil but fresh onion juice will help your hair grow’: Here's how to apply it

If you have ever looked for hair growth solutions on the internet, you must have chanced upon countless brands and beauty influencers claiming that onion-infused oils or shampoos are the best option out there. But, according to hairstylist Jawed Habib, none of them work as well as fresh onion juice. Jawed Habib highlights fresh onion juice as a great hack for hair growth. (Shutterstock)

What works best for hair growth?

In an Instagram post shared on Instagram on July 14, Jawed wrote: “Neither onion shampoo nor onion oil helps in hair growth, hair grows only with fresh onion juice.” But how to apply fresh onion juice to your hair and scalp to reap the optimum benefits of it. The hairstylist had an answer for this, too:

How to use onion juice:

“Apply fresh onion juice on your scalp before washing once a week - best for hair growth,” the celebrity hairstylist wrote.

Why is onion juice used to promote hair growth?

This is not the first time Jawed Habib has highlighted the benefits of using onion juice. Earlier, in an interview with Galatta India, posted on YouTube on March 15, he said that all the oil ads that claim to grow your hair back are scams and suggested using the key kitchen ingredient - onion - instead of hair oils or other hair growth products to promote hair growth.

Sharing the process of how to use onion juice, the hairstylist said, “Take out the juice of an onion and massage that into your hair like you do a hair oil massage. Do this 2 times a week, and you will see the results. The peel of the onion helps grow your hair back. Apply this to your whole head.”

He also stressed that onion juice works for only 5 minutes. So, it is best to take the juice from a fresh onion. It should have the strong smell of an onion and be able to bring tears to your eyes. He added that what can be used in the kitchen can also be used in your bathroom. In the end, he claimed that the hack would help 99 percent of people to grow their hair back.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.