5 DIY remedies to stop hair loss by Shahnaz Husain: Onion juice to fenugreek seeds

Hair loss is a sensitive topic, but it's also common. Many people experience it at some point in their lives. Approximately 50 percent of men experience some degree of hair loss by the age of 50, according to a 1998 study published in the National Institutes of Health; and according to the National Centre of Biotechnology Information, about 20–30 percent of Indian women experienced hair thinning or severe hair loss in 2020. Onion juice could be part of your haircare routine. (Freepik)

That said, what would you do if you were told that a simple mix of natural ingredients can help reduce hair fall? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shahnaz Husain, who is known for her herbal and ayurvedic skin care products, shared that her DIY remedies can actually help with hair loss. She said, “Your hair health depends on the health of your body and mind, which fuels your hair growth; for this reason, the first step to hair health is to understand your hair type.”

She added, “It is a wonderful thing to note that nature is always full of numerous herbs, fruits and vegetables that are supportive of human health, yet we are not aware of what will benefit us and when.”

To better highlight what ingredients actually help reduce hair fall, Shahnaz shared these DIY remedies to stop hair loss:



Onion juice

Sharing the recipe, she said, “Grate a medium-sized onion and extract its juice. Apply it to your hair roots, leave it on for 15 minutes, then wash your hair with a gentle hair cleanser. The presence of sulfur helps in hair growth and provides strength to hair follicles.”

Garlic

Shahnaz added, “Due to its antibacterial properties, it helps restore the natural balance to the scalp, strengthens hair follicles, and reduces hair fall. Use it in a similar way by extracting its juice. However, if any irritation or itching is felt, then wash it off after 5 minutes of application.”

Fenugreek seeds

She said grinding fenugreek seeds after soaking them and applying the paste to the scalp promotes hair growth and helps reduce hair loss significantly.

Egg mask

"Take two eggs or as per your hair volume and mix one tablespoon of olive oil with it. Apply it to your hair and leave it on for 30 minutes, then wash off. Due to the presence of protein, it supplements hair growth and repairs damaged hair, Shahnaz added.

Neem leaves

She also said that soaking neem leaves in water overnight and then boiling them, using the water to wash your hair, will help you get rid of scalp infections and reduce dandruff.

Before trying any DIY remedy, do a patch test to ensure you're not allergic to any ingredients. Be patient, as natural remedies may take time to show results. Consult a dermatologist or healthcare professional for personalised advice on addressing hair loss.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.