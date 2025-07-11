Search
8 Best shampoos to beat monsoon hair fall; Our top picks for stronger, healthier hair

ByTanya Shree
Updated on: Jul 11, 2025 06:58 PM IST

From frizz control to fall defense, the best shampoos can transform your hair this monsoon season. Check out the top-rated picks of 2025.

Mamaearth Rosemary Anti Hair Fall Shampoo with Rosemary & Methi Dana for Reducing Hair Loss & Breakage- 250 ml | Up to 94% Stronger Hair* | Up to 93% Less Hair Fall | For Men and Women View Details checkDetails

₹296

The Derma Co. Peptide- Stem Cell Hair Fall Control Shampoo | Paraben & Sulphate Free | Shampoo for Women & Men | Reduces hair fall and breakage | Improves Scalp health - 200 ml View Details checkDetails

₹385

BBlunt Hair Fall Control Shampoo with Pea Protein & Caffeine for Stronger Hair - 300 ml View Details checkDetails

₹298

Mamaearth Onion Shampoo for Hair Growth and Hair Fall Control with Onion and Plant Keratin | Reduces Hair Fall | Strengthens & Smoothens Hair | For Men & Women | 1 Litre View Details checkDetails

₹649

Khadi Natural Neem & Aloe Vera Herbal Shampoo | Anti-Dandruff & Scalp Cooling | Strengthens Hair Roots | Supports Scalp Health| SLS & Paraben Free | 210ml (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹497.28

Kérastase Genesis Hydra-Fortifiant Anti Hair Fall Refillable Shampoo | For Normal to Oily Hair | Infused with Ginger Root and Edelweiss Native Cells | 500ml View Details checkDetails

₹4,950

Man Matters DHT Blocking Anti Hair Fall Shampoo 200ml | Paraben & Sulphate Free | With 1% Saw Palmetto, Biotin, Caffeine & Argan Oil | No Side Effects View Details checkDetails

₹349

Pantene Advanced Hairfall Solution, Hairfall Control Shampoo, Pack of 2, 1000ML, Pink View Details checkDetails

₹1,154

Monsoon brings the pitter-patter of raindrops that set the mood for chai and pakodas. Even though the season brings relief from the sweltering heat, increased humidity, risk of infections, and navigating jampacked roads and potholes, can be stressful. On top of it, the season is not really a best friend for your skin and hair! During monsoon, frizz, hair fall, loss of shine, and dullness are common hair issues due to excessive scalp buildup. To tackle such problems, it is important to include good shampoos for hair fall in your regimen. Monsoon-friendly shampoos offer gentle cleansing while strengthening hair roots, controlling oiliness on the scalp, and restoring moisture balance to the hair. From anti-hair fall formulas to sulfate-free options, we have rounded up the best shampoos that work hard to keep your strands healthy, shiny, and resilient all season long.

Don't let the rain slow down your hair care!
Don't let the rain slow down your hair care!

 

8 best shampoos for hair fall

 

Cleansing your scalp with a shampoo that is designed for your hair type can make your hair healthy, as per a study published in the American Academy of Dermatology Association. Check out the best shampoo for hair fall and add it to your routine:

1.

Mamaearth Rosemary Anti Hair Fall Shampoo
Clinically proven to reduce hair fall by up to 93%, this shampoo from Mamaearth can be a good choice. Enriched with rosemary and methi dana, it strengthens hair from the roots while gently cleansing the scalp. Its sulfate-free, Made Safe-certified formula adds shine and softness without stripping natural oils, which makes it an ideal pick for daily use and for anyone looking to care for their hair the gentle way.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Great for an oily scalp

affiliate-tick

Paraben-free

affiliate-tick

Made Safe certified

affiliate-tick

Reduces hair breakage.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not suit extremely dry hair

affiliate-cross

May leave residue on finer hair types

Click Here to Buy

Mamaearth Rosemary Anti Hair Fall Shampoo with Rosemary & Methi Dana for Reducing Hair Loss & Breakage- 250 ml | Up to 94% Stronger Hair* | Up to 93% Less Hair Fall | For Men and Women

Customers' reaction: Customers loved this shampoo for its softness, scent, and gentleness. However, reviews are mixed on value and oil control.

2.

The Derma Co. Peptide- Stem Cell Hair Fall Control Shampoo | Paraben & Sulphate Free | Shampoo for Women & Men | Reduces hair fall and breakage | Improves Scalp health - 200 ml
Powered by peptide and stem cell technology, The Derma Co. Peptide-Stem Cell Hair Fall Control Shampoo stands out as a science-backed solution for hair fall. With copper peptides, anagain, and stem cells, it works deep at the scalp level to reduce breakage and boost hair growth. It is suitable for both men and women. Moreover, this sulfate-free formula promotes stronger, healthier hair with every wash.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Targets scalp damage

affiliate-tick

Suitable for all hair types

affiliate-tick

Peptide and stem cell enriched

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slight dryness reported by some

affiliate-cross

Premium price range

Click Here to Buy

The Derma Co. Peptide- Stem Cell Hair Fall Control Shampoo | Paraben & Sulphate Free | Shampoo for Women & Men | Reduces hair fall and breakage | Improves Scalp health - 200 ml

Customers' reaction: Most users saw reduced hair fall within weeks. However, a few noted dryness or questioned the value.

 

3.

BBlunt Hair Fall Control Shampoo with Pea Protein & Caffeine for Stronger Hair - 300 ml
BBlunt Hair Fall Control Shampoo is designed to actively combat hair fall and strengthen weak strands. Infused with caffeine and pea protein, it energizes hair follicles and helps reduce breakage from the roots. This shampoo is designed for Indian hair types. It not only targets hair fall but also enhances shine with BBlunt’s signature Shine Tonic, which makes it a smart choice for anyone looking to control hair fall and boost overall hair health.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Great scent

affiliate-tick

Adds shine

affiliate-tick

Works well for mild hair fall

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Results may vary

Click Here to Buy

BBlunt Hair Fall Control Shampoo with Pea Protein & Caffeine for Stronger Hair - 300 ml

Customers' reaction: Customers find this anti-hair fall shampoo good for shine and cleansing. However, reviews are mixed on effectiveness.

4.

Mamaearth Onion Shampoo for Hair Growth and Hair Fall Control with Onion and Plant Keratin | Reduces Hair Fall | Strengthens & Smoothens Hair | For Men & Women | 1 Litre
Mamaearth Onion Shampoo is a bestselling onion shampoo that strengthens hair and promotes growth using onion oil and plant keratin. This sulfate-free shampoo for dry and frizzy hair cleanses without stripping essential moisture, which makes it ideal for daily use.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Natural shampoo

affiliate-tick

Dermatologically tested

affiliate-tick

Suitable for all hair types

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May feel drying on already rough hair

affiliate-cross

Results vary depending on skin and hair type

Click Here to Buy

Mamaearth Onion Shampoo for Hair Growth and Hair Fall Control with Onion and Plant Keratin | Reduces Hair Fall | Strengthens & Smoothens Hair | For Men & Women | 1 Litre

Customers' reaction: Users appreciated this natural shampoo for its scent and softness. However, reviews are mixed on post-wash texture.

 

5.

Khadi Natural Neem & Aloe Vera Herbal Shampoo | Anti-Dandruff & Scalp Cooling | Strengthens Hair Roots | Supports Scalp Health| SLS & Paraben Free | 210ml (Pack of 2)
If you are looking for the best hairfall control shampoo, try Khadi Natural Neem and Aloe Vera Herbal Shampoo. This herbal shampoo is enriched with neem and aloe vera to tackle dandruff and cool the scalp. Perfect for those seeking a traditional, chemical-free cleansing option, this hair growth shampoo is suitable for oily and flaky scalps.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Affordable

affiliate-tick

SLS- and paraben-free

affiliate-tick

Good for dandruff and scalp detox

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Can dry out hair

affiliate-cross

A mild formulation may not be enough for heavy product users.

Click Here to Buy

Khadi Natural Neem & Aloe Vera Herbal Shampoo | Anti-Dandruff & Scalp Cooling | Strengthens Hair Roots | Supports Scalp Health| SLS & Paraben Free | 210ml (Pack of 2)

 

Customers' reaction: Customers loved this hair growth shampoo for its scent and gentleness. However, feedback varies on dryness and chemical content.

 

6.

Kérastase Genesis Hydra-Fortifiant Anti Hair Fall Refillable Shampoo | For Normal to Oily Hair | Infused with Ginger Root and Edelweiss Native Cells | 500ml
Kérastase Genesis Hydra-Fortifiant Shampoo is a luxury keratin shampoo for hair fall. It combines ginger root and edelweiss cells to fortify weak strands. Ideal for oily scalp types, this refillable, clarifying shampoo protects natural moisture while boosting resilience.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Refillable

affiliate-tick

Luxurious

affiliate-tick

Highly effective on weakened hair

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Expensive

Click Here to Buy

Kérastase Genesis Hydra-Fortifiant Anti Hair Fall Refillable Shampoo | For Normal to Oily Hair | Infused with Ginger Root and Edelweiss Native Cells | 500ml

Customers' reaction: Customers rated it highly for quality, texture, and visible reduction in hair fall.

 

7.

Man Matters DHT Blocking Anti Hair Fall Shampoo 200ml | Paraben & Sulphate Free | With 1% Saw Palmetto, Biotin, Caffeine & Argan Oil | No Side Effects
Specially crafted for men, this DHT-blocking shampoo blends saw palmetto, caffeine, biotin, and argan oil. It is a sulfate-free shampoo that strengthens roots, cleanses thoroughly, and improves overall hair density.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Targets DHT-related fall

affiliate-tick

Clean formulation

affiliate-tick

Daily-use friendly

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Can be drying for some

affiliate-cross

Results take time

Click Here to Buy

Man Matters DHT Blocking Anti Hair Fall Shampoo 200ml | Paraben & Sulphate Free | With 1% Saw Palmetto, Biotin, Caffeine & Argan Oil | No Side Effects

 

Customers' reaction: Users find this good shampoo for hair effective for many, especially after 2 months. Some note dryness and delayed results.

8.

Pantene Advanced Hairfall Solution, Hairfall Control Shampoo, Pack of 2, 1000ML, Pink
Pantene Advanced Hairfall Control Shampoo is a budget-friendly shampoo for oily hair. It is a good alternative with the strength of the Pro-V formula and fermented rice water. This shampoo for hair growth and fall control is gentle yet effective, reducing breakage and leaving hair visibly shinier.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Economical

affiliate-tick

Easily available

affiliate-tick

Improves shine

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

It contains silicones

affiliate-cross

Not a herbal or sulfate-free option

Click Here to Buy

Pantene Advanced Hairfall Solution, Hairfall Control Shampoo, Pack of 2, 1000ML, Pink

Customers' reaction: Customers liked its scent and texture. However, a few felt build-up over time.

 

What are the benefits of using the best shampoo for hair fall?

 

1. Reduces hair fall: The best hairfall control shampoo, be it a sulphur-free shampoo, keratin shampoo, or onion shampoo, can strengthen roots weakened by moisture-laden air, which helps minimise seasonal hair loss.

 

2. Keeps scalp clean:A clarifying shampoo may help remove sweat, sebum, and buildup caused by monsoon dampness. This can prevent clogged follicles and hair thinning.

 

3. Restores moisture to frizzy strands: Opt for the best shampoo for dry and frizzy hair or shampoo for low porosity hair to hydrate without buildup. A shampoo and conditioner duo with mild shampoo properties smooths the texture.

 

4. Protects against infections: The monsoon can lead to fungal growth. A shampoo for dandruff soothes itchiness and maintains a healthy scalp microbiome.

 

5. Boosts hair growth: Using a hair growth shampoo that is rich in Ayurvedic ingredients can support root stimulation, which can increase growth and volume.

Best shampoo for hair fall during monsoon: FAQs

  • How do I choose the best shampoo for hair fall during monsoon?

    Look for a sulfate-free shampoo or herbal shampoo, which is enriched with ingredients like onion, biotin, or keratin. Ensure it is suitable for your scalp type, like oily, dry, or sensitive.

  • How often should I use a hairfall control shampoo in the monsoon?

    Use a mild shampoo or anti-hair fall shampoo 2–3 times a week to remove buildup, reduce hair fall, and maintain scalp health without over-drying your strands.

  • Can shampoo alone control hair fall effectively?

    No. Even the best shampoo for hair fall works best when combined with a balanced diet, gentle towel drying, oil massage, and a conditioner for added strength and hydration.

  • Is it safe to use shampoo daily during the rainy season?

    Avoid daily use unless using a baby shampoo or shampoo for an oily scalp. Overwashing strips natural oils, so stick to alternate days unless your scalp feels greasy or itchy.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

