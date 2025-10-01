Faridabad oncologist warns women not to ignore this first sign of breast cancer: ‘Any female above 40 should take…’

Breast health is something every woman should pay attention to, yet many ignore the subtle signs that could indicate a serious issue. Early detection can make all the difference in treatment and outcomes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sunny Jain, Sr. Consultant and HOD, Medical Oncology, Accord Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad, shares the very first sign of breast cancer that women should never overlook, offering crucial advice to help catch it in time. (Also read: Oncologist debunks 4 common myths about early breast cancer every woman should know: ‘Recurrence is not inevitable…’ ) Breast cancer awareness is essential, especially for women over 40, says oncologist.(Freepik)

Key symptoms to watch for

"Breast cancer is rising worldwide, and increasingly affecting women at younger ages, often younger than 50. That's why regular screening and awareness of breast changes are crucial. Not all lumps in the breast are cancerous; many are benign. However, any new lump in the breast or armpit should never be ignored," says Dr Sunny.

He advises, "The first and foremost symptom of breast cancer is having a lump in the breast. Don't ignore it. If you notice a new lump, swelling, thickening, or a change in the size or shape of the breast, consult your doctor immediately."

Other warning signs include:

Dimpling of the skin that looks like an orange peel

Pain in the breast or nipples

Nipple retraction (turning inward)

Nipple discharge other than breast milk

Swollen lymph nodes under the arm or near the collarbone

Skin changes of the breast

Nipple changes, such as puckering, retraction, or inversion

"Women should be well aware of these changes and examine their breasts monthly, usually after the menstrual cycle," Dr Sunny adds.

Dr Sunny emphasises the importance of regular self-exams for lumps or changes in breast tissue.(Freepik)

Understanding breast tissue and self-examination

The breast is made of glandular and fatty tissue, which affects how it feels at different ages. Younger women have denser, firmer breasts due to the predominance of glandular tissue, while older women's breasts feel softer as fatty tissue increases, and may droop over time.

"Knowing these differences helps you determine what a lump may feel like," Dr Sunny explains. "When examining your breasts, use the flat of your fingers, don't pinch or prod. Start with a light touch, then press a little deeper. Never press so hard that it causes pain; that means you're examining too forcefully."

When to seek diagnosis

If a lump persists and stands out from normal breast tissue, it is essential to pursue a proper diagnosis, regardless of mammogram or ultrasound findings. Outpatient core biopsy is the most definitive method to determine whether the lump requires follow-up.

"Many lumps turn out to be fibroadenomas, which are benign and don't increase future breast cancer risk. Some lesions may need resection and could have implications for future breast cancer," Dr Sunny notes.

Family history is another important factor. Cases of breast cancer in younger women, multiple cases of bilateral breast cancer, ovarian cancer, or breast cancer in males may warrant gene testing.

What are the treatment options

Treatment depends on the cancer stage, type, receptor status, and age at diagnosis. Options include:

Surgery

Chemotherapy

Radiotherapy

Immunotherapy and targeted therapy

Hormonal therapy

Dr Sunny emphasises, "Any female at or above age of 40 years presenting with a breast lump should be considered to be suffering from breast cancer until proven otherwise."

Regular self-examination, awareness of subtle changes, timely consultation, and family history assessment are crucial steps every woman should take. "Early detection saves lives. Never ignore even minor changes in your breast," advises Dr Sunny.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.