Busy working woman with no time for self-care? Health coach shares 7 day seed infused morning ritual for a healthy start

Being a working woman often means putting yourself last - juggling deadlines, household responsibilities and long commutes leaves little room for mindful self-care. But small, consistent rituals can make a big difference in overall health and energy levels. Try out health coach Mankirat Kaur's 7-day morning ritual for 30 days to see the difference.(Pixabay)

Certified fitness coach and the director of Fettle Fitness Hub, Mankirat Kaur has shared a 7-days morning water routine - a mindful morning ritual that encourages women to start their day with simple seed and herb-infused drinks - that can support digestion, improve energy levels, and support skin and hormonal health.

In an Instagram video posted on August 28, the fitness coach urged working women to incorporate this habit into their every day routine and continue it for 30 days to experience how small rituals can unlock lasting benefits, without having to rely on supplements or putting in added efforts. However, she cautions against mixing the ingredients together and advises sticking to the one specified for each day and consuming the drinks on an empty stomach to get the best results.

Kalonji water on Monday

According to Mankirat, kalonji water is beneficial in “supporting heart health by regulating cholesterol and blood pressure, improving digestion,” while also boosting the immune system. She recommends soaking 1 teaspoon of kalonji seeds in water overnight, and drinking it lukewarm, in the morning.

Fenugreek water on Tuesday

Drinking fenugreek water in the morning balances blood sugar, reduces bloating and improves gut health. The health coach recommends soaking 1 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds overnight in water and drinking it lukewarm in the morning.

Chia water on Wednesday

Kaur recommends soaking 1 teaspoon of chia seeds in water for 30 minutes or even overnight. It is rich in fibres and boosts hydration while also keeping you satiated for a long time.

Fig water on Thursday

According to Kaur, drinking fig water in the morning, “Improves digestion, (provides) weight management support from increased satiety, and (supports) better skin health.” She recommends soaking one fig in water overnight - drink the water in the morning, followed by the fig.

Saffron water on Friday

Saffron water is not only beneficial in improving skin health and radiance but also helps in menstrual regulation. The fitness expert recommends soaking 2-3 strands of saffron overnight in water and drinking it in the morning.

Coriander seed water on Saturday

Coriander seed water can be consumed as a detox drink since it flushes out toxins. Mankirat also states that it “cools the system, and supports hormonal balance.” She recommends soaking 1 teaspoon of coriander seeds in water and sipping it gently the next morning.

Fennel + jeera water on Sunday

The fitness coach recommends soaking 1 teaspoon each of fennel and jeera seeds in water and drinking it the next morning. It helps in cooling inflammation, easing water retention, while also supporting gut comfort. You can also boil the seeds instead of soaking.

Health warning - who should avoid these?

Mankirat cautions against consuming these beverages for people with food allergies or those sensitive to the particular ingredients. Individuals with chronic gut conditions like IBS, IBD and ulcers should also steer clear, as it can be harder for them to digest. Fenugreek is not recommended for pregnant or lactating women, and certain herbs may interact with insulin or thyroid medications, posing risks for those on such treatments.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.