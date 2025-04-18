Menu Explore
Nimrat Kaur’s DIY sheet mask: Dermatologists weigh in on milk and saffron benefits

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 18, 2025 01:43 PM IST

Actor Nimrat Kaur shared a reel on Instagram featuring a DIY skincare hack where she mixed milk with some strands of saffron

With garmi comes three signature problems — dhoop, pasina, aur dukh. In this boiling weather, skincare feels less like self-care and more like damage control.

Nimrat Kaur(Photo: Instagram)
Nimrat Kaur(Photo: Instagram)

Recently, actor Nimrat Kaur shared a reel on Instagram featuring a DIY skincare hack where she mixed milk with some strands of saffron. She then dropped a dry sheet mask capsule in the pale yellow mixture. Once it soaked up all the liquid, she placed it on her face for a soothing glow.

Do milk and saffron really have skincare benefits?

The two ingredients, when used together, can help rejuvenate skin and improve texture. “The lactic acid in milk will get through the skin barrier to let saffron’s properties infuse faster,” explains Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, dermatologist at Elska Skin Clinic, Delhi. “It is excellent to treat inflammation, caused by smoke, pollution and stress, as well as sun burns, allergies and palliative care. However, it’s best to limit usage to once or twice a week,” she notes.

A word of caution: milk may trigger breakouts in some, so patch test if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, or milk allergies. “Milk and saffron also act as natural cleansers and a gentle exfoliant. However, before trying any natural remedy, it’s always advisable to do a test,” Dr Mandeep Singh, HOD plastic dermatology and cosmetic surgery at Paras Health, Gurugram tells us.

Written by Rajlekha Roy Burman

