Drinking less than 1.5 litres water a day? Study reveals link between hydration and stress

Have you ever wondered if your stress levels have anything to do with your daily water intake? A new study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology has highlighted the importance of hydration in stress management. According to researchers from Liverpool John Moores University, individuals consuming less than 1.5 litres of water daily were found to have higher levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, especially during stressful situations. Make sure you drink at least 8 glasses of water a day to stay healthy.(Adobe Stock)

What is the study on the link between hydration and stress?

The study is titled 'Habitual fluid intake and hydration status influence cortisol reactivity to acute psychosocial stress'. Its findings indicated that found that adults who drink less than 1.5 litres of fluid a day, exhibited over a 50 percent higher cortisol response in stressful situations compared to those meeting recommended hydration guidelines.

"Habitual low fluid intake and suboptimal hydration increase cortisol reactivity to acute stress. These findings may have implications for long-term health," notes the study.

A total of 62 healthy males and females, who adopted low and high fluid intake, were screened for the study. Of these, researchers divided 32 adults into two groups: an equal number of low and high fluid drinkers.

Both groups underwent 7 days of monitored habitual fluid intake, following which they individually completed the Trier Social Stress Test (TSST). This test is widely used to induce psychological stress in research subjects for the purpose of investigation. It could involve activities like mock interview, public speaking or mental arithmetic.

According to study researchers Daniel Kashi and Neil Walsh, both groups felt equally nervous and showed similar heart rate increases. But the low-fluid group experienced a higher spike in cortisol levels. They point out that as a pattern, chronic increase of cortisol can be linked to increased risks of heart disease, kidney problems and diabetes. This may be especially deadlier for those who navigate daily pressures like work deadlines, family responsibilities and financial concerns.

The researchers note hydration is an important lifestyle factor in influencing stress management, apart fromsleep, exercise, nutrition and social connections.

How much water should you drink daily?

People should try to drink six to eight glasses of fluid like water, and sugar-free drinks, including tea and coffee, a day, as per the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

But individual water needs may vary based on age, body type, activity levels and if you are breastfeeding or expecting, living in a hot and humid environment, physically active for a long time or recovering from illness.

How to check your hydration levels?

You may think thirst is the only indication of low fluid intake. But researchers of this study noted that while the low-fluid participants did not feel thirstier, they had more concentrated urine.

Tips to increase fluid intake

If you have realized that your fluid intake is not enough, follow these Health Shots tips by nutritionist Samreen Saniya to increase your water intake.