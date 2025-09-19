Pain during breastfeeding? Gynaecologist shares why it hurts, tips to find relief and when to see a doctor

Breastfeeding may be one of the most celebrated parts of motherhood, but it doesn't come without its set of challenges. Many new mothers go through pain during breastfeeding. The degree of pain may differ from person-to-person, and so, understanding the root cause and adopting the right solution, becomes important to manage the discomfort, says a gynaecologist. Pain during breastfeeding is common, but don't ignore it.(Freepik)

"Many mothers complain of pain during breastfeeding. This pain is sometimes mild and temporary but sometimes so severe that continuous breastfeeding becomes difficult for the new mother," Dr Pankhuri Gautam, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur, tells Health Shots.

What causes pain during breastfeeding?

There can be several reasons why women experience pain during breastfeeding.

1. Improper latching: One of the most common cause is an improper way of latching. The doctor explains: "When the baby does not attach properly to the breast, excessive pressure is applied to the nipple, leading to pain and in some cases, cracks.

2. Continuous breastfeeding: Long duration and frequent feeds can also result in nipple cracks or sores, causing burning, bleeding, and severe discomfort for the mother.

3. Mastitis: This is another major reason why women may experience pain during breastfeeding. Mastitis is an inflammation of the breast characterized by redness, swelling, and fever. It often occurs when milk is not fully expressed or develops to a bacterial infection, says Dr Pankhuri.

4. Breast engorgement: Breast engorgement happens when the breasts become overly and firm because the baby has not fed on time.

5. Fungal infections: If either the mother’s nipple or the baby’s mouth is affected, the mother can experience burning or stinging pain during feeding.

When to see a doctor?

Mild pain during breastfeeding can be normal, but there are certain situations that require immediate attention and medical intervention. What are some of these signs?

1. Bleeding or pus: According to the doctor, any signs of bleeding or pus in the nipple could indicate a serious infection.

2. Fever: Persistent high fever along with body pain should not be ignored.

3. Uneven swelling: This can signal mastitis or other issues.

"Most importantly if the pain increases continuously and feeding the baby feels impossible, consult a doctor. Timely treatment prevents complications and ensures the health of both mother and child," asserts the gynaecologist.

How to reduce breast pain?

To reduce pain during breastfeeding, correct positioning and latching are essential. Sharing some important tips, Dr Pankhuri says:

The baby’s mouth should not only cover the nipple but also the areola which is the darker part around the nipple.

The baby's stomach should rest against the mother. This makes feeding more comfortable and also reduces extra pressure on nipple. Before feeding, warm compresses help to improve the milk flow and ease the pain while cold compresses afterward reduce swelling and discomfort.

Proper nipple care after feeding is very important. Nipples should be gently dried, and if needed, coconut oil or any doctor-recommended nipple cream can be applied to help heal cracks and sores.

During latching, mothers should also alternate the breast during feeds if excessive milk is produced and the baby is unable to consume it, expressing milk with a pump can help prevent engorgement and relieve discomfort.

Adequate rest and proper nutrition are equally important. A tired mother may experience increased pain, so balanced meals, sufficient fluids, and regular rest play a vital role during breastfeeding.

Pay attention to mental health

Mental health is an often ignored part of a new mother's health. And sometimes, physical pain is exacerbated by the emotional stress. "New mothers often experience anxiety issues and lack of sleep, which can intensify the feeling of pain. In such cases, family support, guidance from lactation experts, and patience play a big role," adds the expert.