Ileana D'Cruz opens up about her initial breastfeeding struggles: ‘No idea it was going to be as intensely painful’

Ileana D'Cruz is married to Michael Dolan and is the mother of two sons. Their first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, was born on August 1, 2023. On June 19 2025, they welcomed their second son, Keanu Rafe Dolan. They are living in Houston, Texas. With motherhood taking up centre stage for Illeana, she shared her experience. Ileana D'Cruz opened up about her experience of breastfeeding, explaining the journey from initial confusion to trusting her instincts. (PC: IG/@ileana_official)

In a candid conversation about all things motherhood, on an Instagram Live on August 30 for Live for Freedom To Feed, Ileana D'Cruz shared with actor Neha Dhupia about how she is navigating parenting. She talked about one of the first essentials of early motherhood, which is breastfeeding, and how the journey was, including any initial inhibitions.

First reaction

Before stepping into motherhood, especially around the time before the delivery, many often turn to their close friends for guidance, what to expect. Illeana did the same, gathering details of what to expect so she could prepare.

She said, “She did tell me, you know, breastfeeding is really intense. It can be really painful, but she's like, it's the most beautiful thing as well. And she was absolutely right. She's like, it was definitely painful initially. And then, you know, you have the other complications that come with breastfeeding... I had no idea it was going to be as intensely painful as it was.” The initial reaction was a bit overwhelming, wondering about the possible complications and how the process of breastfeeding can be painful.

But Illeana also acknowledged how breastfeeding is a privilege. She continued, “But it is such a, I don't know, maybe privilege is the right word. It's such a privilege to be able to feed your child, and the connection that you can have with your baby is really lovely.” Breastfeeding allows a mother to bond and connect with the child in a special way.

Illeana's experience with breastfeeding

The actor further recalled her first experience with breastfeeding, when she was very stressed. As a new mother navigating those first moments, Ileana remembered feeling judged by a lactation consultant at the hospital.

“At the hospital, we were told, you know, 'Would you like a lactation consultant to come and speak with you'? So I was like, 'Yeah, of course, you know, I'd love to have an expert come and talk to me'. And I just felt so much judgment from this woman. She was like, the first question, she's like, 'Do you plan to breastfeed? Are you going to be formula feeding as well'? And I'm like, 'Well, I plan to breastfeed only, but you know, you don't know what's going to happen'... I'm like, every woman has her own journey. Every mother has her own journey with her child, and you know, what's best for your kid, instinctively, ” she shared.

There was a lot of contradictory information from everyone around, which confused the actor initially, as everyone had their two cents. Illeana shared another personal experience where someone at the hospital told her not to pump milk for six weeks, while her doctor recommended it earlier due to inflammation. Looking back, Illeana remembered that she was worried a lot, “I think I was so worried. It's very, very painful. So like I had a fever and everything was really bad.” Especially for the first time around, she admitted to depending on the lactation expert, fearing that any mistake would harm the baby's health. But as time went on, she learnt how to trust her instincts.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.