Ileana D'Cruz explains why she and husband Michael Dolan have chosen to raise their 2 kids in Texas without a nanny

Ileana D'Cruz, who has kept a low profile since moving to the the US, believes in prioritising hands-on parenting. The actor is married to Michael Dolan, and they live with their two sons in Houston, Texas. Their son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, was born on August 1, 2023, and they welcomed a second son, Keanu Rafe Dolan, on June 19, 2025. Also read | ‘Keep your stress outside the house’: Taimur’s famous nurse ‘Sister Lata’ shares parenting tips Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan married in 2023. Shortly after, in August of the same year, Ileana gave birth to their first son, Koa Phoenix Dolan. (Instagram/ Ileana D'Cruz)

In an August 30 Instagram Live for Freedom To Feed, Ileana D'Cruz spoke to actor Neha Dhupia about how she has been enjoying her motherhood journey. Ileana shared that she didn't want to hire a nanny and preferred to care for her kids herself, even when she was exhausted. She said she believes in being a hands-on parent and doesn't want to lose touch with her kids' daily lives. She explained why she and her husband manage childcare duties themselves, despite their busy lives.

Why Ileana chose not to hire help despite the means

Asked to share what it is like bringing up her two children with their father, Michael Dolan, the actor revealed the two are hands'-on parents. She said, “We don't have help and the good thing about being in Bombay (Mumbai) is that you do have access to a lot more help. And you have access to just so many things, like, you know, my friends are there and it's home in a way, far more than what Houston is at the moment. But I think what was nice about being here (in the US) is the privacy of it all. It was just nice to sort of be in my own little bubble.”

She added, “I really wish that every mother had a partner that's as supportive as Mike (Michael Dolan) has been because he has just been there from day one, no matter what it was. And he sat me down and he told me, he's like, 'If you need help, we will figure it out. We will get help. We will get therapy. If you need someone to come in and be a nanny, we can get a nanny'. I'm like, 'No, we don't want a nanny. I don't want a nanny'. So, I think it's been interesting.”

Ileana shares pros of raising kids without nannies

Ultimately, whether raising kids without help and nannies is good or bad depends on individual circumstances, values, and priorities. But according to Ileana, what's the most important is finding a balance that works for the family and supports the well-being of both parents and children. She shared that she thinks she can be more involved in her children's daily lives, making decisions, and teaching values without the help of a nanny.

The actor said, “I think somewhere I wanted to sort of be this hands-on mother and yeah, we have the option of like, you know, maybe hiring a nanny here (in the US) as well, but I didn't want to do it. And I think it comes from the place where I'm just, I'm so afraid of letting go. It's that control of like watching my children and taking care of them. And there's a specific way that I want things done. And I just feel that people aren't going to get that. So it's something that I think I manage with. But yeah, I don't have it all together, like I keep saying.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

