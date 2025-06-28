Ileana D'Cruz, Michael Dolan welcome 2nd son Keanu Rafe Dolan, reveal his face; Priyanka Chopra sends wishes

Actor Ileana D'Cruz and her husband, Michael Dolan, became parents to a boy for the second time and shared the happy news with their fans. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ileana revealed her second son's name, face and also shared other details about him. Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan named their second son Keanu Rafe Dolan.

Ileana D'Cruz, Michael Dolan welcome 2nd baby in two years

In the post, Ileana shared a photo of her son Keanu Rafe Dolan sleeping dressed in a white outfit. Along with it, she wrote, "Introducing Keanu Rafe Dolan. Born on June 19, 2025." She also tagged Michael in her post. Sharing the photo, Ileana captioned the post, "Our hearts are so full (red heart, sparkles and nazar amulet emojis)."

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Ileana's post

Reacting to the post, actor Priyanka Chopra wrote," (Clapping hands emoji) congratulations beautiful (red heart emojis)." Karanvir Sharma wished, "Congrats Mommy!" A fan said, "Beautiful!!! Congrats to the fam and what a name, Love!" Many other fans also posted congratulatory messages for Ileana.

As per thebump.com, Keanu means cool breeze as well as ancient and enduring.

Earlier this year, Ileana took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of her midnight snack and medicine. With her caption, she confirmed that she was expecting her second child. The actor wrote, “Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant.”

About Ileana and Michael's family

Ileana and Michael married in a hush-hush ceremony in 2023. Ileana shared a picture of a onesie in April 2023 while announcing the news of her first pregnancy on Instagram. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you, my little darling.” In August of the same year, she announced the birth of her first son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, and wrote, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Heart’s beyond full.”

About Ileana

Ileana was last seen in the 2024 film Do Aur Do Pyaar, a romantic comedy directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The film also starred Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.