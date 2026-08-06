Kill director Nikhil Bhat to make Hollywood debut with actioner Deadlocked, starring Jamie Foxx, backed by Amazon

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the director who won acclaim for the violent action thriller Kill, is moving to Hollywood. The filmmaker will soon helm an action thriller starring Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx. The film has landed at Amazon MGM Studios for worldwide distribution. Lakshya starred in Nikhil Bhat's Kill.

Nikhil Bhatt's Deadlocked According to Deadline, Deadlocked will stream globally on Prime Video. The film's synopsis reveals that it “follows a grieving former Marine serving jury duty who is forced back into action when the trial of the century turns into a deadly hostage situation. The crisis begins when the defendant's daughter takes control of the courthouse in an attempt to free her father.”

The film is based on an original idea by Eric Scott Anderson (The Black Fox) and Matt Takejiro Bosack (NCIS: Hawai'i), who have written the screenplay.

Producers on Deadlocked include Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger for Range, Dave Caplan for C2, and Foxx for Foxxhole Productions. AJ Bourscheid, Liz Destro, Paul Currie and Corinne Foxx will serve as executive producers.

Jamie Foxx's recent projects include Netflix's action-comedy Back in Action, co-starring Cameron Diaz, which recorded 46.8 million views in its opening weekend. The actor will next return to Netflix with the Olympic boxing drama Fight for '84, based on a true story.