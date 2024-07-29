‘Keep your stress outside the house’: Taimur’s famous nurse ‘Sister Lata’ shares parenting tips

Taimur’s pediatric nurse Lalita D Silva got famous after she was spotted tending to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh, dropping them to school or playing with them outside their home. However, there’s a back story to that. Apparently, nurse Lalita was given a clear mandate by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan that Taimur’s face should not appear in the media. In order to protect Taimur, Lalita inadvertently became paparazzi's new target. Soon she became viral for it. Lalita D Silva, in a recent interview, shared her journey of being a nurse.(Youtube, Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Nurse Lalita's experience of working with celebrities

Lalita spoke of experience working with celebrity children and their families in a new podcast for Hindi Rush. Lalita also took care of Mukesh Ambani’s sons – Anant and Akash Ambani. Speaking of how celebrities are with their children, Lalita replied that they are very caring and loving. Lalita further shared tips on parenting for children, that no matter how big they are for the outside world, they should remember that they are a parent to their children before anything else.

Should children be given money and mobile phones?

When asked if children should be given money and access to mobile phones, Lalita explained that sometimes when money is provided for educational games or puzzles, that is healthy. However, in most homes where she worked, there has been a clear instruction on not allowing screens near children. But Lalita agreed that children of this generation are a lot more mature than their earlier generations.

Lalita D Silva shared tips for parents

Nurse Lalita also pointed out that teaching good tradition and culture to children does not mean that the parents need to mandate them to read religious texts. It can be the way the parents sit with them, keep their stress away and be playful with them – it can help in shaping the behavioural pattern with the child and cement their relationship.