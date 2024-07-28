Taimur Ali Khan's nanny reveals what Kareena Kapoor said when she asked if her salary would be 2.5 lakh

Lalita reveals if she got ₹ 2.5 lakh as Taimur's nanny

Earlier, there were reports on social media that the nanny was given around ₹2.5 lakh as remuneration by Kareena and her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan. Lalita said, “ ₹2.5 lakh? I wish. May your words come true. These are all just rumours."

Here's what Kareena had said

Lalita also talked about Kareena's reaction to the rumours and her question. She said, Kareena replied, ‘These are all jokes, sister. Don’t take it all seriously’."

Lalita recently praised Kareena, Saif

Recently speaking with Hindustan Times, Lalita had spoke about the family, “Kareena is an amazing mother, she is so disciplined, her kids are also similar. Saif is very much hands-on with his kids.”

Talking about the craze in the media during the early public appearances of Taimur, Lalita said, “There was pressure from the public and media. I would have to tell people ‘yeh baccha hai (he is a kid), don’t chase him, why are you behaving like this’ I had to tell mothers ‘I know Taimur is very cute, his parents are also cute and handsome, but take care of your kids also, click your own children’s pics’ Bauhaut pressure tha (there was a lot of pressure), but I managed. I had no experience of clearing the media or stop them from clicking pics, but I managed. I was very concerned for Taimur’s safety, that he should be kept secure from all this."

About Saif and Kareena

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple have two sons. They welcomed elder son Taimur in 2016 and younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, also known as Jeh, in 2021.

The actor will star in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again along with Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. Kareena will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. The film will arrive in cinemas on September 13.

Saif will be seen in Jewel Thief with Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor. As per reports, the film will also feature actor Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role and it will release on OTT. Saif will also star in Devara: Part One, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR. The action thriller is slated to release on October 10.