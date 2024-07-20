Exclusive|Lalita Dsilva, nurse to Ambanis,Kareena Kapoor’s sons Taimur, Jeh: Public chased them, had to tell them to not

You have seen her accompanying the cutest star kids in town- Taimur and Jeh, ever since they were little babies. And now, she is working full time with actor Ram Charan and his wife, businesswoman Upasana Konidela for their daughter, Klin Kara. Lalita D Silva, as she talks to us, firstly clarifies that she is not a ‘nanny’, as everyone believes her to be. Lalita Dsilva has taken care of Taimur, Jeh, Klin Kaara and Anant Ambani when he was a kid.

“It’s been a journey of 30 years as a pediatric nurse,” she shares exclusively with HT City. She is currently viral on the internet because of the pictures she shared with Anant Ambani from his wedding. “He was the first child I started taking care of. It was an unbelievable feeling to be attending his wedding, I can’t express how I felt. He was a good kid, he is exactly the same even now,” she gushes. She was made aware of the pic going viral by people around her, “Friends and family started sending me messages ‘oh your picture is here’ and so on. I told them it’s normal. People have started recognising me.”

Mother to a 35-year-old herself, D Silva adds that the Ambanis never forgot her, she was with them for 11 years. “They are very much in touch with me till now. It’s God’s blessing. And not just Anant, I also took care of Isha and Akash too. Nita bhabhi I would call her then, now I call her ma’am. They are such a rich family, but have still not forgotten me. Hard work pays off, I worked dedicatedly with Anant. They invited me for Isha and Akash’s wedding too, but I was busy travelling with Taimur then. This time, Ram Charan sir and Upasana ji helped me stay back and attend the wedding,” she gushes.

She also accompanies the families on their international trips, like Ram and Upasana took her alongwith them to Italy and Thailand, and Kareena took her along to take care of Jeh during the shoot of Laal Singh Chadha. “Kareena is an amazing mother, she is so disciplined, her kids are also similar. Saif is very much hands on with his kids,” she reveals.

What one can’t forget is the hysteria Taimur had created upon his birth. Every public appearance by him, Lalita cradling him in her arms would break the internet. Though Lalita “enjoys” the job and doesn’t find anything stressful, this particular situation made her feel the pressure. “There was pressure from the public and media. I would have to tell people ‘yeh baccha hai, don’t chase him, why are you behaving like this’ I had to tell mothers ‘I know Taimur is very cute, his parents are also cute and handsome, but take care of your kids also, click your own children’s pics’ Bauhaut pressure tha, but I managed. I had no experience of clearing the media or stop them from clicking pics, but I managed. I was very concerned for Taimur’s safety, that he should be kept secure from all this,” she ends.