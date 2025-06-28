Ileana D'Cruz welcomes second son with husband Michael Dolan: Her motherhood journey in photos

In the wee hours of today, Saturday, actor Ileana D'Cruz, 38, took to her social media handles to introduce her newborn, Keanu Rafe Dolan, to the world. The template of the announcement was the exact same as that of Keanu's elder brother, Koa Phoenix Dolan, whom she welcomed with husband Michael Dolan, back in August 2023. Keanu's announcement reveals he was born late last week, on June 19. Ileana's caption simply read, "Our hearts are so full ♥️✨🧿". Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan are now parents to two!(Photos: Instagram/ileana_official)

Interestingly, not very may were aware that Ileana was expecting a second baby. Unlike her first pregnancy, where she shared the ins and outs of figuring out becoming a mother, rather meticulously on her stories — right from emotional updates to what's on her plate — this pregnancy was a stupendously low-key one for Ileana. The actor had only shared a glimpse of the news in a January 2025 reel, wrapping up 2024, where for a split second, she can be seen flashing a positive pregnancy test to the camera — the monthly round up showed it was October, and baby Keanu seems to have arrived right on time!

With Ileana and Michael now being parents to 2 under 2, here's taking a look at her blissful motherhood journey in photos.

Back in April 2023, Ileana shared a black and white photo of a onsie, reading, 'and so the adventure begins'. The caption to her post read, "Coming soon ✨ Can’t wait to meet you my little darling".

The following month she shared a picture of herself, flaunting her bump, as she threw her feet up for a bit. The caption read, "Bump alert ‼️".

In June, sharing a whimsical shot of herself and partner Michael Dolan, Ileana penned a long note about the beauty of being pregnant — the good and the bad and how any of it would've been impossible without him by her side. An excerpt from her note read, "And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore".

In July, the last month of Ileana's first pregnancy, she shared a bump of herself, decked out in a red dress, again, flaunting her bump. Her caption read, "My little 🍉".

The next post announced Koa's birth, dated August 1, 2023. The caption read, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world ♥️ Heart’s beyond full ✨🧿".

She shared a mini update 2 months into being a mom, the caption reading, 2 months already ♥️🥹".

In November of the year, she shared a throwback photo of herself being pregnant. The caption read, "One year ago today, my little baby boy was the size of a tiny little poppy seed growing inside me ♥️ I remember the feelings going through me, the excitement, the nerves, this overwhelming need to protect him and keep him safe 🧿 So surreal to be here a whole year later watching him fall asleep in my arms 🥹♥️🥰".

Around the same time, Ileana started embracing the ups and downs of mom life with a selfie, detailing a hilarious observation. Her caption read, "Used to adjust my hair for a more flattering photo before, now I do it to mainly cover up the baby spit up 😂 💁🏻‍♀️ #momhacks".

December 2023 marked Ileana's first Christmas as a family of 3.

In March 2024, she shared an update about the exhaustion that comes with being a full time mom as well as keeping the house running simultaneously. An excerpt from her honest update read, "Between being a full time mama and keeping house, I don’t seem to find time for myself. I’m mostly in pjs and a messy unattractive mom bun to keep my hair away from my munchkin’s little grabby hands and so the thought of pouting for a selfie just doesn’t really cross my mind haha".

The next mommy update came in June 2024, when Ileana shared a few beach-themed glimpses of her and son Koa. She caption it, "Life lately ♥️🧿✨🥰".

The next month was all about a "Rhody summer dream ✨" with Koa of course, at the centre of it.

In August 2024, Ileana and Michael celebrated Koa turning 1. Her caption read, "Where did the time go?? 🥹 Just like that my baby is 1 ♥️🧿✨".

In February, Ileana shared a glimpses from their time at home in Goa, also carrying a peak at little Koa.

The next post came earlier today, announcing that they were now a family of 4.

Here's wishing Ileana loads of love!