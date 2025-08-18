utrition for new mothers: Expert shares 7 diet tips for breastfeeding moms

Breastfeeding is the very first source of nutrition for an infant, which makes it essential for mothers to be mindful and careful about their own diet. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ms Preeti, lactation counsellor, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali said that a balanced diet supports in healthy production and also helps in replenishing the nutrients lost during the pregnancy and delivery period. Also read | Oxytocin release to building immunity: Know the many benefits of breastfeeding for mother and baby Breast milk is rich in nutrients essential for your baby’s growth and development.(Pexels)

Why nutrition matters during breastfeeding?

The lactation counsellor explained that while breast milk is rich in nutrients, it depends on the mother's diet partly. when the new mother consumes a rich diet with a variety of nutrients, it helps in maintaining the energy levels, managing postpartum recovery and improving overall immunity.

Key foods to include in the daily diet:

1. Protein-rich foods

Proteins are crucial for healing tissues and supporting milk production.

Sources: Eggs, fish, poultry, lean meat, dairy, beans, lentils, and nuts.

2. Whole grains for energy

Breastfeeding burns extra calories, so you need healthy energy sources.

Sources: Brown rice, oats, whole wheat bread, and millets.

3. Calcium and vitamin D

Calcium strengthens bones for both mother and baby, while Vitamin D aids absorption.

Sources: Milk, curd, cheese, fortified cereals, and safe sun exposure.

4. Iron-rich foods

Iron helps prevent postpartum anaemia.

Sources: Green leafy vegetables, jaggery, dates, lean meat, and legumes.

5. Fruits and vegetables

They provide vitamins, minerals, and fibre to aid digestion.

Tip: Aim for at least 5 servings of colourful fruits and vegetables daily.

6. Healthy fats

Good fats aid brain development in babies and support hormonal balance.

Sources: Nuts, seeds, avocado, ghee in moderation, and oily fish (low mercury).

7. Hydration

Water is just as important as food during breastfeeding. Drink 8–10 glasses a day to stay hydrated and support milk supply.

Foods to limit or avoid:

Caffeine : Excess tea/coffee may make babies irritable.

: Should be avoided as it passes into breast milk.

: Should be avoided as it passes into breast milk. Highly processed foods : Avoid junk, sugary drinks, and fried foods.

: Avoid junk, sugary drinks, and fried foods. Allergens: If your baby shows signs of allergy (rash, diarrhoea), consult your doctor.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.