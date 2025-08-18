utrition for new mothers: Expert shares 7 diet tips for breastfeeding moms
From protein-rich foods to adding healthy fats, here is a list of foods that new mothers to add to their daily diet.
Breastfeeding is the very first source of nutrition for an infant, which makes it essential for mothers to be mindful and careful about their own diet. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ms Preeti, lactation counsellor, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali said that a balanced diet supports in healthy production and also helps in replenishing the nutrients lost during the pregnancy and delivery period. Also read | Oxytocin release to building immunity: Know the many benefits of breastfeeding for mother and baby
Why nutrition matters during breastfeeding?
The lactation counsellor explained that while breast milk is rich in nutrients, it depends on the mother's diet partly. when the new mother consumes a rich diet with a variety of nutrients, it helps in maintaining the energy levels, managing postpartum recovery and improving overall immunity.
Key foods to include in the daily diet:
1. Protein-rich foods
Proteins are crucial for healing tissues and supporting milk production.
Sources: Eggs, fish, poultry, lean meat, dairy, beans, lentils, and nuts.
2. Whole grains for energy
Breastfeeding burns extra calories, so you need healthy energy sources.
Sources: Brown rice, oats, whole wheat bread, and millets. Also read | Struggling with low breast milk flow? Paediatrician shares 5 tips for new mothers to boost milk flow
3. Calcium and vitamin D
Calcium strengthens bones for both mother and baby, while Vitamin D aids absorption.
Sources: Milk, curd, cheese, fortified cereals, and safe sun exposure.
4. Iron-rich foods
Iron helps prevent postpartum anaemia.
Sources: Green leafy vegetables, jaggery, dates, lean meat, and legumes.
5. Fruits and vegetables
They provide vitamins, minerals, and fibre to aid digestion.
Tip: Aim for at least 5 servings of colourful fruits and vegetables daily.
6. Healthy fats
Good fats aid brain development in babies and support hormonal balance.
Sources: Nuts, seeds, avocado, ghee in moderation, and oily fish (low mercury).
7. Hydration
Water is just as important as food during breastfeeding. Drink 8–10 glasses a day to stay hydrated and support milk supply.
Foods to limit or avoid:
- Caffeine: Excess tea/coffee may make babies irritable.
- Alcohol: Should be avoided as it passes into breast milk. Also read | Gynaecologist busts 5 common myths about breastfeeding: ‘Pumping breast milk is not…'
- Highly processed foods: Avoid junk, sugary drinks, and fried foods.
- Allergens: If your baby shows signs of allergy (rash, diarrhoea), consult your doctor.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.