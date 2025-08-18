Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

utrition for new mothers: Expert shares 7 diet tips for breastfeeding moms

ByTapatrisha Das
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 05:24 pm IST

From protein-rich foods to adding healthy fats, here is a list of foods that new mothers to add to their daily diet.

Breastfeeding is the very first source of nutrition for an infant, which makes it essential for mothers to be mindful and careful about their own diet. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ms Preeti, lactation counsellor, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali said that a balanced diet supports in healthy production and also helps in replenishing the nutrients lost during the pregnancy and delivery period. Also read | Oxytocin release to building immunity: Know the many benefits of breastfeeding for mother and baby

Breast milk is rich in nutrients essential for your baby’s growth and development.(Pexels)
Breast milk is rich in nutrients essential for your baby’s growth and development.(Pexels)

Why nutrition matters during breastfeeding?

The lactation counsellor explained that while breast milk is rich in nutrients, it depends on the mother's diet partly. when the new mother consumes a rich diet with a variety of nutrients, it helps in maintaining the energy levels, managing postpartum recovery and improving overall immunity.

Mothers need to follow proper diet to ensure they stay healthy for breastfeeding.(Shutterstock)
Mothers need to follow proper diet to ensure they stay healthy for breastfeeding.(Shutterstock)

Key foods to include in the daily diet:

1. Protein-rich foods

Proteins are crucial for healing tissues and supporting milk production.

Sources: Eggs, fish, poultry, lean meat, dairy, beans, lentils, and nuts.

2. Whole grains for energy

Breastfeeding burns extra calories, so you need healthy energy sources.

Sources: Brown rice, oats, whole wheat bread, and millets. Also read | Struggling with low breast milk flow? Paediatrician shares 5 tips for new mothers to boost milk flow

3. Calcium and vitamin D

Calcium strengthens bones for both mother and baby, while Vitamin D aids absorption.

Sources: Milk, curd, cheese, fortified cereals, and safe sun exposure.

4. Iron-rich foods

Iron helps prevent postpartum anaemia.

Sources: Green leafy vegetables, jaggery, dates, lean meat, and legumes.

5. Fruits and vegetables

They provide vitamins, minerals, and fibre to aid digestion.

Tip: Aim for at least 5 servings of colourful fruits and vegetables daily.

6. Healthy fats

Good fats aid brain development in babies and support hormonal balance.

Sources: Nuts, seeds, avocado, ghee in moderation, and oily fish (low mercury).

7. Hydration

Water is just as important as food during breastfeeding. Drink 8–10 glasses a day to stay hydrated and support milk supply.

Foods to limit or avoid:

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / utrition for new mothers: Expert shares 7 diet tips for breastfeeding moms
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On