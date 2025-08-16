Struggling with low breast milk flow? Paediatrician shares 5 tips for new mothers to boost milk flow

While breastfeeding is a natural process, often new mothers face the issue of low milk flow. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neeraj Arora, senior consultant paediatrics and neonatology, Manipal Hospital, Patiala said, “The early weeks are a learning curve for both mother and baby, and concerns about not producing enough milk can lead to stress, self-doubt, and frustration.” Also read | Does breastfeeding delay periods? Doctor explains the truth about fertility during lactation Often new mothers struggle with low breast milk flow.(Freepik)

However, the good news is there are practical ways to stimulate breast milk product milk production. Dr Neeraj Arora shared a few tips:

1. Feed often and check the latch

Milk production works on a supply-and-demand basis, the more milk you remove, the more your body makes. Feed your baby at least 8–12 times in 24 hours: every 2 hours during the day and every 3–4 hours at night. Make sure your baby is positioned and latched correctly and offer both breasts at each feed. If your baby won’t latch, use a good quality double electric breast pump to keep milk production going. Pumping right after breastfeeding tells your body to make more milk.

Some babies do better nursing on one breast per feeding to increase the fat content of the milk, while others benefit from switch nursing - changing breasts several times during a feed to stimulate supply. If you’re unsure, a lactation consultant can help you choose what’s best for your baby.

2. Apply compression to the breasts and massage

To encourage let-down, gently massage your breast both before and during feedings. When your infant stops sucking during the feeding, gently pressure the breast. It drains more efficiently as a result. Your body receives a strong signal to produce more milk when the breast is properly emptied. Also read | Breast care during breastfeeding: Gynaecologist shares hygiene tips and common mistakes to avoid

Use a strategic pump for stimulating breast milk flow.(Shutterstock)

3. Engage in kangaroo care, or skin-to-skin contact

After feedings, holding your infant skin-to-skin for 20 minutes can enhance the milk supply by triggering hormonal reactions. This straightforward method is equally beneficial for full-term babies as it is for premature babies who are frequently treated in hospitals. It improves the success of breastfeeding by helping in the regulation of your baby's body temperature, respiration, and feeding instincts.

4. Use a strategic pump

Try to pump as soon as you finish breastfeeding during the day if you're using it to supplement your feeds. At night, prioritize rest, but if your baby isn’t latching, try pumping once or twice when you naturally wake up to feed. Some mothers discover that gradually increasing output can be achieved by using a "power pumping" technique, which involves pumping for five minutes, resting for five minutes, and then pumping for ten more minutes.

5. Look for expert assistance and examine boosters

Consult a lactation consultant right away if you are worried about your baby's weight gain or your milk flow. They can assist in determining whether the problem is with the feeding technique, latch, or supply. Additionally, your doctor might recommend galactagogues like fenugreek or specific drugs, but these are most effective when used in conjunction with regular and efficient milk removal. Also read | Gynaecologist busts 5 common myths about breastfeeding: ‘Pumping breast milk is not…'

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.