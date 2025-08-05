Breast care during breastfeeding: Gynaecologist shares hygiene tips and common mistakes to avoid

Breastfeeding is a beautiful and vital way to nourish your baby. Breast milk not only provides the necessary nutrients but also plays a crucial role in protecting your little one from infections. However, there are several important aspects of breast care that every mother should be aware of to ensure a healthy breastfeeding experience. This World Breastfeeding Week, let's understand the importance of cleanliness, comfort, and common mistakes to avoid during breastfeeding. Prolonged breastfeeding is associated with significant reductions in both colds and ear infections, say researchers.(Shutterstock)

Why is hygiene important while breastfeeding?

Maintaining cleanliness is vital for both the mother and the baby during breastfeeding. Here are some key hygiene practices:

Hand washing: Always wash your hands with soap and water before breastfeeding. A thorough scrub of at least 20 seconds, including between your fingers, will help eliminate germs. Use a soft, clean cotton towel to dry your hands.

Always wash your hands with soap and water before breastfeeding. A thorough scrub of at least 20 seconds, including between your fingers, will help eliminate germs. Use a soft, clean cotton towel to dry your hands. Breast hygiene: "When showering, wash your breasts and nipples with warm water. Avoid using scented soaps, as they might disrupt the natural lubrication of your skin. Instead, air dry your nipples instead of rubbing them, to keep them dry and clean," Gynaecologist and Obstetrician Dr Shilpa Agarwal, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, tells Health Shots.

"When showering, wash your breasts and nipples with warm water. Avoid using scented soaps, as they might disrupt the natural lubrication of your skin. Instead, air dry your nipples instead of rubbing them, to keep them dry and clean," Gynaecologist and Obstetrician Dr Shilpa Agarwal, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, tells Health Shots. Clothing choices: Wear clean, loose-fitting cotton clothes during breastfeeding. It is best to avoid padded bras, but a comfortable maternity bra can be used if preferred. Steer clear of chemicals like talcum powder or perfumes on your chest to minimise the risk of irritation for your baby.

What is a friendly environment for breastfeeding?

A comfortable setting plays a significant role in the success of breastfeeding. Here’s how to ensure comfort for both you and your baby:

Room setup: Choose a well-ventilated and well-lit area for feeding. Ensure you have proper back support when sitting. This will help you maintain a relaxed posture during feeding.

Choose a well-ventilated and well-lit area for feeding. Ensure you have proper back support when sitting. This will help you maintain a relaxed posture during feeding. Baby positioning: "Correct positioning of your baby is important. Support the baby’s entire body and ensure their head and body are aligned. The baby should latch on to the areola (the dark area around the nipple) and not just the nipple itself for effective breastfeeding," shares a fetal medicine specialist.

"Correct positioning of your baby is important. Support the baby’s entire body and ensure their head and body are aligned. The baby should latch on to the areola (the dark area around the nipple) and not just the nipple itself for effective breastfeeding," shares a fetal medicine specialist. Clothing for you and baby: Opt for comfortable clothing, and ensure that your baby's clothing and diapers are also gentle on their skin. The proper clothing will provide ease during feeding sessions.

What should mothers avoid when breastfeeding?

While breastfeeding, new moms often make some common mistakes that can lead to difficulties. Gynaecologist Dr Shilpa Agarwal shares a list to help you steer clear of potential pitfalls:

Timing: Initiate breastfeeding immediately after delivery, regardless of the mode of delivery. The sooner you begin, the better it will be for you and your baby.

Initiate breastfeeding immediately after delivery, regardless of the mode of delivery. The sooner you begin, the better it will be for you and your baby. Proximity: It is important to keep your baby close to you, rather than in a cradle. Skin-to-skin contact can enhance your breastfeeding experience.

It is important to keep your baby close to you, rather than in a cradle. Skin-to-skin contact can enhance your breastfeeding experience. Avoid pacifiers and bottles: Resist using artificial pacifiers or bottles unless your doctor specifically recommends them. This helps to ensure that your baby does not become confused about breastfeeding.

Resist using artificial pacifiers or bottles unless your doctor specifically recommends them. This helps to ensure that your baby does not become confused about breastfeeding. Feeding rhythm: Avoid fixed-time feedings. Babies should feed on demand. Don’t force your baby to latch; they will naturally let go when they’re finished.

Avoid fixed-time feedings. Babies should feed on demand. Don’t force your baby to latch; they will naturally let go when they’re finished. Exclusive breastfeeding: It is recommended to breastfeed exclusively for the first six months, not giving your baby water or honey during this time, as breast milk is sufficient.

It is recommended to breastfeed exclusively for the first six months, not giving your baby water or honey during this time, as breast milk is sufficient. Hydration for you: Many mothers mistakenly reduce their fluid intake during breastfeeding. Staying hydrated is important, so avoid dehydration by not avoiding water due to fears about weight gain.

What is unsafe when breastfeeding?

It is important to pay attention to any signs of problems that may arise during breastfeeding:

Note breast conditions: Any redness, swelling, or excessive pain in your breasts can be signs of infection. Early medical intervention is necessary.

Any redness, swelling, or excessive pain in your breasts can be signs of infection. Early medical intervention is necessary. Cracked nipples: "Don’t ignore cracked nipples; they can lead to more severe issues if not treated promptly. Apply breast milk to the affected area and allow it to dry as a natural healing measure," shares Dr Agarwal.

"Don’t ignore cracked nipples; they can lead to more severe issues if not treated promptly. Apply breast milk to the affected area and allow it to dry as a natural healing measure," shares Dr Agarwal. Consult your doctor: Many medications are safe to take during breastfeeding. However, always consult your healthcare provider before taking any medication, even over-the-counter drugs.

Mental health tips for breastfeeding mothers

Taking care of your mental health is just as important as taking care of your physical health while breastfeeding. A positive mindset benefits both mother and baby. Here are a few tips: