Breast milk or formula feeding? Gynaecologist shares pros and cons to explain which is better for the child
From nutritional benefits to digestion and composition, here’s all that you need to know about what is better for your child: breast milk or formula feeding.
Immediately after birth, a newborn receives optimal nutrition from the mother’s breast milk, which is rich in essential nutrients and antibodies. However, due to convenience or lack of awareness, many new mothers choose to rely on formula feeding instead.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Niti Kautish, director and HOD, obstetrician and gynaecologist, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, said, “New mothers often face the dilemma of whether to breastfeed traditionally or opt for the convenience of formula feeding. This uncertainty often stems from discomfort, hesitation, and a lack of adequate knowledge.” Also read | Breastfeeding 101: Best practices, benefits and overcoming challenges
Here’s what you need to know about the pros and cons of breast milk and formula feeding:
1. Nutrition:
Breast milk is tailored by nature with a perfect balance of nutrients, enzymes, hormones, and antibodies, whereas formula milk is industrially produced to mimic breast milk.
2. Ease of digestion:
Breast milk is easily digested, reducing the risk of constipation, gas, or colic in infants. Formula milk is heavier and takes longer to digest, which may lead to digestive discomfort in some babies.
3. Emotional bonding:
Breastfeeding encourages skin-to-skin contact and emotional bonding between mother and baby. Formula feeding allows other caregivers to participate in feeding, but may not provide the same level of bonding.
4. Cost
Breast milk is free and always available without the need for external preparation. Formula milk is expensive and requires bottles, sterilisation, and clean water for safe preparation. Also read | Breastfeeding tips to boost your milk supply: Simple diet hacks every new mom should know
5. Preparation and flexibility
Breast milk needs no preparation but may involve challenges like public feeding or pumping. Formula milk offers flexibility and allows feeding by others at any time, which some mothers find more convenient.
6. Composition
The composition of breast milk naturally changes according to the baby's age, time of day, and feeding stage. Formula milk has a fixed composition and does not adapt to the baby's changing needs. Although different compositions of formula feed are available, customised to age.
7. Postpartum weight loss
Breastfeeding helps the uterus contract, supports postpartum weight loss, and reduces the risk of breast and ovarian cancers. Formula feeding does not provide any physical health benefits to the mother.
8. Conditions to know
There are a few conditions where your doctor might recommend formula feeding over breast milk. This comprises a baby's health-related issues, such as a severe congenital lactose intolerance, a few inborn errors of metabolism or when the mother is on some anticancer drugs or is HIV positive with a high viral load. At such times, supportive family involvement and spreading informed awareness about both choices play a vital role in helping mothers make confident decisions. Also read | Ultimate nutrition guide for breastfeeding mothers: Dietician shares 24 tips for a healthy lactation period
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
