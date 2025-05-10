Ultimate nutrition guide for breastfeeding mothers: Dietician shares 24 tips for a healthy lactation period

A lot goes into a mother’s health after childbirth, but the post-delivery period can be especially demanding, with the constant need to care for the baby and manage breastfeeding. At this time, mothers need to prioritise nutrition, as only with robust nutrition can one support the physical changes of postpartum recovery, maintain resilience, stay energetic, as well as boost the quality of breast milk, which, in turn, determines the baby's development. Mothers need to eat healthy to be able to stay energetic during the lactation period.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Padmini B. V, Clinical Dietitian and HOD at Apollo Hospital in Sheshadripuram, Bangalore, explained the importance of nutrition, sharing valuable diet and hydration tips.

She said, “Nutrition adequacy is very important during breastfeeding to ensure good health for both the baby and the mother. Nutritional requirements are emphasised during pregnancy, which builds a foundation for the mother’s health post-pregnancy and supports the baby’s development."

Dr Padmini later pointed out how mothers often end up overlooking their own needs as the baby’s needs take over. But taking care of what a mother eats during this period is just as important. Dr Padmini emphasised, "The importance of nutrition is often neglected during the breastfeeding stage, as the primary focus shifts to the growing child. During breastfeeding, a well-balanced diet is essential, as this is a crucial and vulnerable stage in a mother’s life. The lactation period is brief, but it is very special. A balanced diet helps in building strength and stamina for the mother, enabling her to continue caring for her children and family in the long run. Healthy eating enhances the quality of breast milk for the baby. For some women who are unable to produce enough milk, healthy eating habits can help improve breast milk secretion.”

Dr Padmini shared a detailed and comprehensive guide on nutrition for breastfeeding mothers with us, covering all the essentials. Here's the guide:

Top 13 nutrition tips for breastfeeding mothers

Mothers need to follow proper diet to ensure they stay healthy for breastfeeding.(Shutterstock)

1. Meet your micronutrient needs

Make sure that your diet fulfils the recommended intake of iron, zinc, magnesium, vitamin D, vitamin E and folic acid:

Zinc is in meats, eggs and whole grains.

Magnesium is in whole grains, beans and nuts.

Vitamin E is in wheat germ, nuts, many oils and whole grains.

Meat, eggs, whole-grain breads, cereals and wheat germ are also iron-rich.

2. Add extra calories

Need an extra 500 calories a day (unless overweight to start with).

When feeding twins, an extra 600-1000 calories per day should be added to your diet.

Total caloric intake when lactating is 2300–2500 calories for a singleton and 2600–3000 calories for twins, depending on her size and activity level.

3. Hydrate

Should drink more (non-caffeinated) fluids.

Regular water intake up to 2–3 litres/day.

4. Meet your calcium needs

Take milk and milk products up to 700ml of skimmed milk in some form to meet the calcium requirement of the body during lactation.

The normal recommended daily intake of calcium is 700–800 mg, but this rises to 1,250 mg while breastfeeding.

5. Eat small but often

Eat six small meals a day, a little more than snacks, per day, rather than three larger ones.

Do not skip any meal.

6. Pack in the veggies

Take 3-4 servings of vegetables a day.

This should include greens like raw vegetables as salads, and cooked side dishes

7. Load up on fruits

Take 4-5 servings of fruits a day, which includes all the fruits which are rich in fibre and micronutrients.

Keep a check on fruits like big bananas, jack fruits, custard apple and chickoo, which are very high in calories.

8. Watch spice, salt and sugar

Avoid extra salt on the table. Avoid preserved foods and ready-to-eat foods.

Avoid excessive intake of sugar; do not exceed 3 tsp a day. For any sweet preparation, use jaggery instead of sugar. Keep a check on bakery foods.

Take less spicy food than normal, which will keep away acidity (heartburn). Avoid deep-fried foods and oily preparations at home.

9. Use ghee in moderation

Ghee and preparations made with ghee, like laddoos, should also be used in moderation

Use ghee only for seasoning only.

10 .Avoid using coconut in cooking

Do not use coconut in cooking.

Avoid both forms, fresh as well as dry forms in cooking

11. What meat to avoid and what to have

Avoid red meat like lamb (mutton), egg yolk, prawns, crab and organ meat.

Include white meat only, that is, chicken, fish and egg white, only in the grilled, boiled and curry form.

12. Don't sleep right after dinner

Avoid going to bed immediately.

A gap of 2 hours after dinner is required.

13. Add galactagogues to support milk supply

Include galactogogues (food substances which stimulate milk secretion).

Top 11 galactagogues and where they can be used

Galactagogues are foods or drinks that help increase breast milk.(Shutterstock)

S.No. Galactogogues Recipes where it can be incorporated 1 Fenugreek Seeds Veg Curry

Sweet fenugreek pongal

Methi Ladoo

Methi Sprouts

Dosa batter 2 Cumin seeds Jeera Rice

Akki roti

Curries

Jeera Buttermilk 3 Ginger Gravy vegetables

Curries 4 Jaggery Chikki

Ladoos

Payasam

Dalia

Mix with jaggery 5 Fennel After meals as mouth freshner

Veg kurma

Non-veg gravies 6 Sesame Chiki

Til ladoos

Til ki chutney 7 Almonds Badam

Kheer

Badam

Chiki

Badam halwa

Roasted badam 8 Garden Cress Seeds Chikki

Garden cress seeds porridge 9 Milk Milk shakes

Smoothie

Icecream

Kheers 10 Garlic Chutney

Veg curries

Non-veg dishes

Garlic Halwa

Pulav 11 Shepu leaves Sambar

Stuffed parathas

Vegetable preprations

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.