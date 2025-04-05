Breastfeeding vs formula feeding: What’s best for your newborn? Doctor explains pros and cons

Breastfeeding is considered one of the best ways for the newborn to get all the nutrients necessary for growth and development, right after their birth. However, formula feeding is the new format of feeding that can help in nourishing the newborn. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Astha Dayal, director of obstetrics and gynecology, CK Birla Hospital Gurgaon shared the pros and cons of both breastfeeding and formula feeding. Also read | World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Lesser known facts of breastfeeding for mother and baby Is breastfeeding the best way of nourishment for a newborn?(Shutterstock)

Breastfeeding: Pros and cons

Pros of breastfeeding: “Breast milk is naturally designed to meet the baby's nutritional needs, it had adequate proteins, fats, vitamins, and antibodies. In fact, the first few days of breast milk is called colostrum, which is richer in proteins and immunoglobulins (IgA from the mother's immunity) that helps build immunity of the baby. The content of the milk modifies with the age of the child and is enough for the child's nutritional requirements for the first 6 months of life. Besides this, it enhances the emotional bond between mother and child, leading to promoting closeness and security,” explained Dr. Astha Dayal. Also read | Breastfeeding 101: Best practices, benefits and overcoming challenges

Cons of breastfeeding: Breastfeeding can be physically demanding. It requires time, patience, and sometimes involves challenges like sore nipples, engorged breasts, difficulty with latching. In some cases, a mother may struggle to produce enough milk, which can be a source of stress.

Formula feeding: Pros and cons

Pros of formula feeding: “Formula feeding offers convenience, particularly for mothers returning to work or those who have difficulty breastfeeding. It provides a nutritionally balanced substitute that ensures your baby gets the necessary vitamins and minerals for growth. Formula feeding also allows others to bond with the baby during feedings, giving the mother a break,” the gynecologist explained. Also read | Breastfeeding: Preventing childhood diseases to boosting IQ and other long-term health benefits that you should know

Cons of formula feeding: Formula lacks the natural antibodies found in breast milk, which help protect against infections. It also can be more expensive and requires careful preparation.

“Breastfeeding should always be the first option for feeding a newborn but sometimes formula feed can also be given intermittently depending on a mother’s individual circumstance,” Dr Astha Dayal concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.