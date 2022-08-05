World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Lesser known facts of breastfeeding for mother and baby

Breastfeeding is good for both mothers and babies. Breast milk not only is the best source of nutrition for all the babies but also safeguards them from getting asthma, obesity, type 1 diabetes, respiratory disease, ear infections, sudden death syndrome and any other infections while breastfeeding is equally beneficial for feeding mothers as it prevents them from getting cancers, diabetes, blood pressure, obesity and many diseases if she continues to breast feed the baby for a longer period.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rahul Nagpal, Director and HOD (Paediatrics and Neonatology) at Fortis Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, revealed, “While breastfeeding offers numerous benefits, it also has few risks associated with it which are lesser known which are the risks of Bottle Feeding. The risk of a bottle-fed baby catching infections like diarrhoea is three times and respiratory infections is five times higher than a breastfed baby. Few of the other disadvantages of bottle feeding are formula milk is not as nutritious as breast milk. Breast milk is also lighter on the stomach than formula milk. Bottle-feeding may increase the risk of obesity in early childhood. It may compromise your baby’s immune system.”

Studies show that breast milk develops and improves your baby’s immune system while formula-fed babies carry the risk of developing certain illnesses. Most importantly, breastfeeding affects the mother-baby bonding and elaborating upon the same, Dr Rahul Nagpal said, “Feeding is a bonding moment for the mother and her baby. When the baby latches on to the mother’s breasts, skin-to-skin contact is established. Bottle-feeding may hamper this bonding. Breastfeeding keeps the mother healthy. Some studies have proven that moms who choose to breastfeed rather than bottle-feed have a lower risk of suffering from breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and osteoporosis. Breastfeeding is the best gift that a mother can give to her baby. It’s a liquid gold.”

Lesser known facts about breast milk:

Dr Monika Singh, Asst. Professor (Department of OBGY) at Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences shared:

1. In the first few days after birth, breasts produce colostrum: Nutrient-rich milk full of calcium, proteins, minerals, and antibodies that babies need in their first few days of life.

2. Breast milk is amazingly adaptable! If you or your baby are sick, the number of antibodies and white blood cells in your breastmilk increase to fight off infection.

3. Diet can change the smell and taste of your breast milk—which helps get your baby familiar with flavours.

Lesser known facts about breastfeeding for mothers:

According to Dr Monika Singh:

1. Breastfeeding results in burning calories—around 400 and 600 per day

2. Breastfeeding releases hormones like prolactin and oxytocin (the “feel good” hormones) which help you bond with the baby.

2. Parents who successfully breastfeed are less likely to be diagnosed with postpartum depression

3. Mothers who breastfeed are less likely to get breast cancer.

Facts about Breastfed Babies:

Dr Monika Singh highlighted:

1. Babies have a well-developed sense of smell and know their mother's specific breast milk scent.

2. Many studies show that breastfed babies are less likely to get ear, respiratory and gastrointestinal infections.

Asserting that breast milk is an ideal food for babies, Dr Namita Jain, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Gurugram's Paras Hospitals, said, “It provides nourishment and contains antibody which guards against illness, which is why we refer to it as ‘liquid gold’.” He too added to the list of some unexpected facts about nursing:

1. Start breastfeeding as soon as you can - A poor milk supply may result from delayed start of breastfeeding. So you want skin to skin as soon as possible after birth to ensure proper breastfeeding.

2. A newborn's breastfeeding can be a full-time job - One should be encouraged to start breastfeeding as soon as possible after birth. Newborns must be nursed every two to three years, and each feeding may require between 20 to 45 minutes each time. Newborns must be nursed every 2-3hours and each feeding may require 20-45min.

3. Makes mothers happy - Your brain is content when you breastfeed! The "feel good" hormones prolactin and oxytocin, which are released while breastfeeding, aid in the bonding process between you and the infant.