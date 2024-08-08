Breastfeeding is a natural process which is essential for the optimal growth and development of infants, apart from being a profoundly rewarding experience for both mother and baby, offering a unique blend of nourishment and emotional connection. The act of breastfeeding provides a deep sense of fulfillment and joy in mothers and it strengthens the bond with their children through close physical contact. Breastfeeding 101: Best practices, benefits and overcoming challenges (Pixabay)

Breastfeeding is an ongoing process, and the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the initial 6 months of life. Even after starting complementary feeding, breastfeeding can continue till 2 years of age.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anish Pillai, Lead Consultant - Neonatology and Paediatrics at Motherhood Hospitals in Kharghar, Mumbai, shared, “Breast milk contains essential nutrients like protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats that encourage the growth and brain development of the baby. Apart from vital nutrients, breastmilk also contains live cells that promote immunity and brain growth.”

He added, “Breastfeeding can be a challenging journey for new mothers due to latching difficulties, concerns about milk supply, and societal pressures. This can lead to exhaustion and feelings of frustration, guilt, stress, and sadness. Regular support from healthcare professionals, peer groups, and family is crucial in addressing these issues and promoting successful breastfeeding practices.”

The right way to breastfeed

Position: The right way to breastfeed starts with the best position to feed. A good position can make it easier for the baby to latch on the nipple without struggling. Mothers can try various breastfeeding positions such as cradle hold (the baby is held across your tummy while facing you), side-lying position (both the baby and mother lie down comfortably facing each other), laid-back position (mother reclines back and the baby lies on the top) and football position (baby tucked under your arm with body facing up like a football). Each position has its own benefits and can be adapted based on what feels most comfortable and effective for the mother and baby.

Comfort: Ensure that the mother and baby are equally comfortable during this breastfeeding journey. The position should be comfortable with adequate back and arm support for the mother. When the baby is held in a comfortable position, it becomes easier for them to latch and suck the breast milk hassle-free. Feeding in an awkward and uncomfortable position can be stressful and irritate the baby.

The right time to breastfeed

Dr Anish Pillai revealed, “Newborns need to feed on time and regularly to ensure that they are getting enough nutritional value. The first breastfeeding should happen within 1 hour of birth. Placing the baby over the mother for early skin-to-skin contact promotes early feeding. Babies should be fed on demand, and most babies breastfeed between 8-12 times in a 24-hour period. They are often hungry throughout the day and night as breast milk is easy to digest. Babies can show various cues indicating that they are hungry such as sucking on their hands or fingers, being restless, and crying. Feeding regularly can be helpful in naturally stimulating the production of breast milk.”

He concluded, “Breastfeeding can protect the baby from several health problems like fever, cold, respiratory problems, and chronic conditions like asthma and diabetes. Breastfeeding aids in postpartum recovery by helping the uterus return to its pre-pregnancy size and lowers the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancers. The term “liquid gold” underscores the invaluable, nurturing, and protective qualities of breastmilk, emphasizing its critical role in ensuring a healthy start to life.”