Fitness coach Devin Physique shares 6 high-protein, low-calorie foods that can help you hit daily calorie deficit goals

Fitness coach and content creator Devin, who goes by the name Devin Physique on social media, has revealed six high-protein foods that can help you maximise your protein intake without significantly increasing your calorie consumption. In an Instagram post shared on July 20, the fitness coach explains, “How to get 150 g of protein on only 1,000 calories.”

If you're trying to lose fat while hitting your daily protein target, the numbers can feel impossible. A calorie deficit often leaves people wondering how to eat enough protein without exhausting their calorie budget or feeling hungry all day. The good news is that choosing lean, protein-dense foods can help you stay fuller for longer, preserve muscle, and bridge your protein gap without surviving on tiny portions or bland meals.

Egg whites According to Devin, egg whites offer one of the highest protein-to-calorie ratios of any food. He notes that one cup of egg whites provides 26 grams of protein for just 125 calories. Starting your day with a breakfast of two whole eggs and additional egg whites can deliver around 38 grams of protein while using less than a third of your daily calorie budget.

He explains, “The highest protein per calorie food in existence. One cup of egg whites equals 26 grams of protein for 125 calories. Mix with two whole eggs and you have 38 grams of protein for 280 calories. This is the breakfast that lets you start the day with 38 grams of protein for less than a third of your calorie budget.”

Chicken breast Devin calls chicken breast the “undisputed king of protein efficiency.” He explains that an eight-ounce serving packs around 50 grams of protein for just 250 calories. That amounts to roughly one-third of your daily protein target while using only about 20 percent of your daily calorie budget, making it one of the most efficient high-protein foods.

He highlights, “Eight ounces of chicken breast equals 50 grams of protein for 250 calories. That’s 20 percent of your calorie budget for 33 percent of your protein goal in a single meal. Cook five pounds on Sunday. Eat eight ounces at lunch every day. No thinking required.”

White fish (cod, tilapia, haddock) Fish is another excellent source of high-quality, calorie-efficient protein, with white fish being especially lean and naturally low in fat. According to the fitness coach, it is also incredibly quick to prepare, taking just five minutes to cook. He describes white fish as a “secret weapon” for boosting your protein intake while keeping calories to a minimum.

Devin explains, “40 grams of protein per six ounces for 130 calories. The lowest fat, lowest calorie protein source available. Pan sear with hot sauce, lemon, and a pinch of sea salt. Five minutes to cook. Eats clean. Stomach stays flat. The secret weapon when you need protein with minimal calories.”

Greek yoghurt According to Devin, one cup of Greek yoghurt provides 20 grams of protein for just 130 calories. He suggests adding berries and a sprinkle of cinnamon to turn it into a satisfying, dessert-like treat. Greek yoghurt is also rich in slow-digesting casein protein, which helps keep you feeling full for longer. For an even bigger protein boost, he recommends mixing in a scoop of whey protein.

The fitness coach notes, “One cup equals 20 grams of protein for 130 calories. Add berries and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Eat it like dessert. The slow digesting casein keeps you full for four to five hours. Add a scoop of whey protein on top and you have 45 grams of protein for 250 calories in one bowl.”

Cottage cheese According to the fitness coach, cottage cheese is one of the most underrated protein sources available. Rich in slow-digesting casein, it helps promote satiety and keeps you feeling full for longer. Devin recommends eating cottage cheese before bed, saying it may help you wake up feeling less hungry the next morning.

He explains, “The most underrated protein on the planet. One cup equals 25 grams of protein for 180 calories. Slow digesting casein. Keeps you full longer than any other protein source. Eat it before bed and you wake up less hungry. Try it with berries and honey. You’ll change your mind about cottage cheese.”

Whey protein isolate Devin points out that a single scoop of whey protein isolate delivers 25 grams of protein for just 110 calories. He says it is one of the fastest and most convenient ways to bridge your daily protein gap, especially on days when whole foods alone are not enough to help you reach your target of around 150 grams.

He emphasises, “One scoop equals 25 grams of protein for 110 calories. The fastest, most efficient way to close your protein gap. Mix with water. Add berries if you want. Drink in 60 seconds. This is the safety net when food alone won’t get you to 150 grams.

Daily protein breakdown Breakfast (280 cal, 38 g protein): 2 whole eggs + 1 cup egg whites.

Lunch (250 cal, 50 g protein): 8 oz chicken breast + lemon + hot sauce.

Snack (110 cal, 25 g protein): 1 scoop whey isolate with water.

Dinner (250 cal, 40 g protein): 8 oz cod + asparagus + lemon.

Pre-bed (180 cal, 25 g protein): 1 cup cottage cheese + cinnamon. Total: 1,070 calories, 178 g protein.

Why this works Devin explains, “Protein at this volume kills cravings within seven days. Stops the 3 pm crash. Holds your muscle while you lose fat. Burns extra calories through thermic effect (20 to 30 percent of protein calories are burned just digesting it). You’re not starving on 1,000 calories. You’re eating five high protein meals that keep you full all day. The calorie math is brutal. The protein math saves you.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.