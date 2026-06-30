Not a fan of Greek yoghurt? Gastroenterologist shares a tastier alternative to chia pudding: Check full recipe
Greek yoghurt and chia seeds are an excellent combo for gut health but it might not be palatable for everyone. Here's a tastier alternative to try!
Chia seeds have earned a reputation as a breakfast superfood, often finding their way into smoothies, overnight puddings, or bowls of Greek yoghurt topped with fresh fruit. While this combination is packed with fibre and protein, its thick, creamy texture isn't for everyone. If you've been struggling to include chia seeds in your diet because you don't enjoy Greek yoghurt, there's a simpler, tastier alternative that delivers similar nutritional benefits without compromising on flavour or texture.
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Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestive, liver, pancreatic, and nutrition health, has shared a tastier alternative to the classic chia seeds and Greek yoghurt breakfast. Offering many of the same health benefits, he says this quick, fibre-rich option is so delicious that you'll finish it in just 30 seconds.
In an Instagram video shared on June 27, the gastroenterologist explains, “If Greek yoghurt isn’t your favorite, this is one of the easiest ways I’ve found to add chia seeds to your diet. What I like most about this recipe is how easy it is to eat. The chia seeds soften as they sit, and the applesauce makes the texture much lighter than something like Greek yoghurt. If you don’t love thick foods, this can be a great alternative.”
Check out the recipe below!
Ingredients
- 8 ounces unsweetened applesauce
- 1½ tablespoons chia seeds
- Cinnamon (optional)
Method
- In a bowl, combine the applesauce and chia seeds, stirring thoroughly to ensure the chia seeds are evenly distributed with no clumps.
- Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least two hours, or leave it overnight if you prefer a thicker, pudding-like consistency.
- Once the chia pudding has set, give it a quick stir, sprinkle a little cinnamon on top for extra flavour, and enjoy.
Important tip: Drink at least eight ounces of water after eating it. Chia seeds absorb water, so staying hydrated helps them do what they’re supposed to do.
Alternatives to mix it up
If you're not a fan of chia seeds, Dr Salhab suggests making a similar snack by mixing mashed fresh raspberries or ripe mango into applesauce for a naturally sweet, fruit-packed alternative. On the other hand, if applesauce isn't to your taste, you can simply stir chia seeds into mashed raspberries or mango to enjoy many of the same nutritional benefits in a different form.
Health benefits
According to Dr Salhab, chia seeds are rich in fibre, making them beneficial for digestive and gut health. They can help promote bowel regularity while also increasing feelings of fullness and satiety, which may support healthier eating habits. Applesauce, meanwhile, contains pectin – a type of soluble fibre that helps support healthy digestion by encouraging regular bowel movements and maintaining bowel regularity.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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