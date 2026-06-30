Not a fan of Greek yoghurt? Gastroenterologist shares a tastier alternative to chia pudding: Check full recipe

Chia seeds have earned a reputation as a breakfast superfood, often finding their way into smoothies, overnight puddings, or bowls of Greek yoghurt topped with fresh fruit. While this combination is packed with fibre and protein, its thick, creamy texture isn't for everyone. If you've been struggling to include chia seeds in your diet because you don't enjoy Greek yoghurt, there's a simpler, tastier alternative that delivers similar nutritional benefits without compromising on flavour or texture. Read more to check out the full recipe! (Unsplash)

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Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestive, liver, pancreatic, and nutrition health, has shared a tastier alternative to the classic chia seeds and Greek yoghurt breakfast. Offering many of the same health benefits, he says this quick, fibre-rich option is so delicious that you'll finish it in just 30 seconds.

In an Instagram video shared on June 27, the gastroenterologist explains, “If Greek yoghurt isn’t your favorite, this is one of the easiest ways I’ve found to add chia seeds to your diet. What I like most about this recipe is how easy it is to eat. The chia seeds soften as they sit, and the applesauce makes the texture much lighter than something like Greek yoghurt. If you don’t love thick foods, this can be a great alternative.”