Dietitian shares why a spoonful of ghee in the morning may improve digestion and support healthier-looking skin

Dr Niti highlighted that the way we begin our morning can have a profound impact on our digestion , energy levels, and even the appearance of our skin throughout the day. Ghee, when consumed mindfully as part of a balanced breakfast, has long been valued in traditional nutrition systems for its potential to support digestive health. Healthy digestion is the foundation of nutrient absorption, and when the body efficiently absorbs vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats , it is better equipped to produce sustained energy and maintain overall well-being.

The habit of starting the day with a spoonful of ghee has been part of Indian households for generations. Today, as more people focus on conscious eating and natural wellness, this simple morning ritual is making a comeback, not just for improved digestion, but also for better energy and healthier-looking skin. Traditional foods like ghee have always been more than just ingredients in Indian kitchens . In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Niti Munjal, head dietician and metabolic expert at V6 Clinics, shares why morning ghee is gaining attention for health benefits.

Arvind Patel, MD, Bharat Vedica, and A Patel Venture highlighted that a small amount of pure ghee in the morning can help support digestion, keep energy levels steady, and nourish the body from within. Ghee is rich in healthy fats and contains butyric acid, which helps support the gut lining and smoother digestion. When digestion feels lighter and more balanced, the body is also able to absorb nutrients better throughout the day.

Dr Niti Munjal said, “Ghee contains beneficial fatty acids that may help support the digestive tract and promote a feeling of satiety, reducing the likelihood of energy crashes later in the day.” While it is not a miracle food, incorporating moderate amounts of high-quality ghee into a nutritious diet can complement digestive function and support metabolic balance. Better digestion often means the body is able to utilise nutrients more effectively, which may contribute to improved vitality and reduced feelings of sluggishness.

Many people today are realising that good health and even healthy skin often start from within. Another reason ghee is becoming part of modern wellness routines is the kind of energy it provides. Unlike quick-fix breakfast options loaded with sugar or caffeine, ghee offers slow and steady nourishment. It helps you feel fuller for longer and supports sustained energy levels through busy mornings.

Connection between ghee, gut, and skin health According to Arvind, the connection between digestion and skin health is also important. When the body is properly nourished and digestion works well, it often reflects on the skin naturally. Ghee contains vitamins A and E, which are known to support skin nourishment and hydration. Over time, including ghee in a balanced diet may help the skin look healthier and naturally radiant.

We often look at glow as something external, but true wellness reflects from within. Good digestion, balanced eating, hydration, and mindful habits all play a role in how we feel and how our skin looks. While ghee is not a miracle solution, adding a teaspoon of ghee to your morning routine can be a simple and sustainable wellness habit. Sometimes, the most effective practices are the ones that have always been part of our traditions.

“The connection between gut health and skin health is increasingly recognised in nutrition science. When digestion functions optimally, the body is often better positioned to manage inflammation and support healthy skin processes,” Dr Niti told HT Lifestyle. As a result, some individuals may notice a natural glow, improved skin texture, and a healthier complexion over time. However, these benefits are most evident when ghee is combined with a wholesome diet, adequate hydration, regular physical activity, and sufficient sleep. Ultimately, healthy skin and lasting energy are reflections of overall wellness, and supporting digestion is one of the most effective ways to start.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.