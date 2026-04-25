Chef Ranveer Brar shares fat is the most important part of your diet: ‘Foundation of good health…’

The word ‘fat’ carries a negative connotation. It either conjures up the image of someone morbidly obese or, in the context of food, brings to mind greasy, oil-dripping, indulgent, heavy, junk food . But chef Ranveer Brar challenged this misconception. Appearing on Soha Ali Khan's podcast alongside chef Garima Arora on April 24, 2026, he unpacked the long-standing fear around fats and why they deserve a more balanced understanding.

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Debunking the fear of fats The chef aimed to shift the focus from fat being seen as a dietary villain. For a long time, it has been associated with something harmful, but this demonisation of fat is misplaced. He explained that not everything is black and white; there is a grey area, especially when it comes to understanding nutrition.

“It is ingrained subconsciously through generation that fat is bad, that it took us a lot of unlearning to realise that fat is the most important part of your diet and having the right fat is the foundation of good cuisine and the foundation of good health,” the chef elaborated.

It shows how deeply conditioned the fear of fat is, a belief passed down through our generations, where the world itself is, by default, seen as harmful, even though healthy fats are one of the essential macronutrients. Even the podcast host Soha Ali Khan agreed that healthy fats help manage hormones. Through his analogy, Ranveer Brar highlights the ‘grey area,' that choosing the right kind of fat, in terms of both type and quality, is what truly makes a big difference. The issue, then, is not fat itself but how we understand and use it.

Inherently, fat can be beneficial for health. It supports cardiovascular function, helps raise good cholesterol while lowering bad cholesterol, and provides sustained energy. From a culinary perspective, it enhances flavour and acts as the base of cooking, bringing depth and richness to food.

Ghee is healthy?

Chef Brar agreed when Soha Ali Khan asked whether ghee is good in moderation. 'Healthy fats’ category in mainstream conversations is usually dominated by Mediterranean options like extra virgin olive oil, while traditional fats such as ghee have been unfairly sidelined. Using ghee as an example, he explained how it was long vilified as an unhealthy fat. However, when consumed in moderation, ghee can be a beneficial part of a diet, offering both nutritional and culinary value.

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