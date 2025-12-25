Neurologist reacts to claims linking 16-year-old UP girl's death to junk food: Pizza, pasta can damage gut health but...

Following the death of a 16-year-old girl from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, a narrative suggesting that a diet of pizza and burgers caused her sudden death has been challenged by medical experts. Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist trained at AIIMS, New Delhi, consultant neurologist at IBS Hospital, Lajpat Nagar, and founder of HealthPil.com, has stepped forward to clarify the medical realities behind intestinal perforation, urging the public to look beyond sensationalist headlines. Also read | Mumbai surgeon warns your air fryer isn’t a magic wand for health: 'It can work against you if...' Dr Rahul Chawla says ultra‑processed foods aren’t behind sudden intestinal perforation; more likely culprits are untreated infections like typhoid or TB, or mesenteric ischemia. (Freepik)

The incident and the outcry

The teen's death sparked a conversation after reports surfaced that her preference for junk food — including chowmein, burgers, and Maggi — coincided with months of abdominal pain. Many social media posts and news reports drew a direct line between her fast-food consumption and the fatal intestinal complication she suffered after being admitted to AIIMS Delhi. However, in a December 25 Instagram post, Dr Chawla argued that this narrative was a dangerous oversimplification.

Processed food vs medical pathology

In a detailed video response, Dr Chawla shared that while ultra-processed foods are detrimental to long-term metabolic health, they do not typically cause the kind of acute trauma seen in this case. He said in Hindi in the video he posted, "The death of a 16-year-old girl at AIIMS has issued a serious warning regarding fast food. Could eating pizza, burgers, or pasta really have taken that girl's life? Well, this looks more like an oversimplification and fear-mongering. Eating pizza and pasta can damage your gut health in the long term, and ultra-processed food is bad for your metabolic health and can trigger certain gut-related diseases, but it does not cause sudden intestinal perforation."

According to Dr Chawla, the medical causes for such a fatality are usually far more clinical and require immediate surgical intervention. He highlighted three likely culprits:

⦿ Typhoid or tuberculosis (TB): Common conditions in the region that, if left untreated, can lead to ulceration and eventual perforation of the intestinal wall.

⦿ Mesenteric ischemia: A condition where blood supply to the gut is restricted, causing the tissue to decay (gangrene).

⦿ Undiagnosed complications: Prolonged abdominal pain often points to an underlying chronic infection rather than a single meal.

“Most probably, the girl might have had typhoid or tuberculosis (TB), which caused the perforation in the intestine, or it could be Mesenteric Ischemia, meaning the blood supply to the intestine was cut off, causing the intestines to decay. In all these cases, an immediate operation is required, and in rare cases, it can be fatal. If you have abdominal TB or typhoid that has become complicated, treatment is vital. If treatment is not received as soon as possible, various complications can occur, and intestinal perforation is one of them,” Dr Chawla explained.

Verify facts before blaming junk food

Dr Chawla took aim at the media for 'sensationalising health news', noting that blaming fast food diverts attention from the real killers: untreated infections and lack of timely medical intervention. The neurologist concluded by urging people to verify health-related content before sharing it. He advised that persistent symptoms like chronic abdominal pain should be evaluated by qualified medical professionals rather than attributed to diet and lifestyle habits alone.

He said, “Saying that the girl lost her life specifically because of eating pizza and burgers is not correct. The media should consult a doctor before sharing any health-related news. Unnecessary fear-mongering sends the wrong message to the public, and the diseases that are actually dangerous and life-threatening end up not being discussed. Therefore, before sharing any health-related content, check the source and understand the viewpoint of qualified doctors on the matter.”

Dr Chawla wrote in his caption, “A deeply saddening case from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, where 16-year-old Ahana died after a severe intestinal complication, has ignited conversations and some misinformation about junk food and gut health. According to multiple hospital reports and family accounts, her prolonged dislike for home-cooked meals and frequent consumption of fast and processed foods like pizza, burgers, chowmein and Maggi coincided with months of abdominal pain and deteriorating health before she was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, for advanced treatment... here we debunk this myth.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.