Fortis Hospital surgeon warns against ignoring these 4 abdominal symptoms, shares when to seek medical help

Do you often brush off mild abdominal cramps, a fleeting fever or a momentary ache simply because they settle down on their own? It’s a habit many of us develop - but one that can be dangerous. Persistent or recurring symptoms, even if they seem minor, can be the body’s way of signalling something far more serious. Ignoring these early warnings not only delays treatment but can also allow a manageable condition to escalate into a life-threatening emergency. According to Dr Sharma, delaying treatment can lead to further complications ad even longer recovery.(Pexel)

Dr Pankaj Sharma, director of Bariatric, Robotic, and Laparoscopic Surgery at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, and founder of Shalya Clinic, Rohini, New Delhi, spoke to HT Lifestyle about the importance of recognising surgical symptoms early, addressing them and seeking medical attention without delay. He highlights, “Listen to your symptoms. Your body gives you signals - don’t silence them with home remedies or painkillers. Early diagnosis not only saves lives but also ensures shorter, safer surgeries and smoother recoveries. The key is simple: never ignore persistent or unexplained abdominal symptoms. Seek medical help early - your future self may thank you for it”

Early symptoms often look harmless

Surgical emergencies often begin subtly. A mild cramp, a dull ache, a passing fever - symptoms many people brush aside, assuming they’ll disappear on their own. However, according to Dr Sharma, these early signs can sometimes be the only warning before a serious complication unfolds. Many people overlook these subtle signs - whether because they’re busy, anxious about visiting a hospital, or relying on home remedies. But a seemingly minor discomfort can escalate rapidly into a life-threatening emergency if medical care is delayed.

Dr Sharma emphasises, “The biggest mistake patients make is assuming pain will settle on its own. In surgical conditions, delay is often the real enemy, not the disease itself.” Some of the most frequently overlooked surgical emergencies include appendicitis, intestinal obstruction, gallbladder infections, strangulated hernias and perforated ulcers. Though each condition is distinct, they share one dangerous feature: their early symptoms often appear harmless.

Early warning signs people ignore

1. Persistent abdominal pain - appendicitis

Appendicitis often begins with a vague, dull pain around the navel that gradually moves to the lower right side of the abdomen. Many people dismiss it or mask the discomfort with painkillers, not realising the appendix can quickly become inflamed - or even burst - if ignored.

Dr Sharma explains, “By the time patients come to me, many are already in the complicated stage - either perforation or abscess formation. Most of this is preventable with early attention.”

2. Vomiting, bloating, constipation - intestinal obstruction

These symptoms can indicate an intestinal obstruction, particularly in individuals with a history of abdominal surgery, hernias or chronic digestive issues. Many mistake it for acidity or food poisoning, delaying treatment until the intestine becomes dangerously stretched or compromised.

According to the surgeon, “If you are unable to pass stool or gas and the abdomen keeps swelling, don’t wait. These are red flags, not minor discomforts.”

3. Fever with upper abdominal pain - gallbladder infection

A gallbladder infection, or acute cholecystitis, often starts with pain in the upper abdomen accompanied by fever, and the surgeon warns that these symptoms should never be ignored. He highlights, “Patients mistake it for acidity or gastritis, taking antacids, while the infection worsens.”

4. Sudden severe pain in a known hernia - strangulated hernia

If a previously painless hernia suddenly starts causing severe discomfort, it may be a sign of a strangulated hernia - a critical condition that requires immediate medical attention. Dr Sharma states, “A painless hernia can suddenly become strangulated, cutting off blood supply to the intestine. Delaying treatment even by a few hours can lead to bowel death.”

Dr Sharma highlights that you should never ignore abdominal symptoms.(Pixabay)

Why you shouldn’t delay treatment

Dr Sharma stresses that surgical emergencies progress quickly. The longer a patient waits, the more internal damage occurs, and can lead to the following:

1. Higher risk of complications

According to Dr Sharma, when you ignore symptoms and delay treatment, a simple appendix inflammation can turn into perforation and pus formation, an obstruction can evolve into gangrene or a gallbladder infection can result in sepsis.

2. More complex surgeries

The surgeon states, “When patients delay, what could have been a routine operation becomes a battle to control infection and save organs.” For instance, appendicitis, when detected early, may only require a short laparoscopic procedure, but later stages raises the need for open surgery, drainage tubes, and even prompts a longer recovery period.

3. Longer hospital stay and higher costs

When treatment is delayed, patients often end up requiring ICU admission, prolonged antibiotics and a much lengthier recovery.

4. Higher mortality risk

Dr Sharma notes that once your infection has progressed into perforation, sepsis or gangrene, the situation becomes life-threatening and escalates rapidly.

When to seek help?

Dr. Sharma emphasises, “Surgical emergencies are not always dramatic. Sometimes the body whispers before it screams.” He lists the following as red flag signs to seek medical attention:

Continuous abdominal pain lasting more than four to six hours.

Repeated vomiting or swelling of the abdomen.

Fever with abdominal pain.

Inability to pass stool or gas.

Sudden pain in a known hernia.

Blood in vomit or stool.

Dizziness or weakness with abdominal symptoms.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.