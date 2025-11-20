Manipal Bengaluru pulmonologist warns pneumococcal infections are a silent threat for adults over 50

Pneumococcal disease is often underestimated, but for adults with underlying health conditions or weakened immunity, it can be life-threatening. Despite vaccines being available, many at-risk adults delay or avoid taking preventive action, putting themselves in serious danger. Dr Satish urges action to address adult vaccination and prevent pneumococcal disease. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Bengaluru-based pulmonologist Dr K.S. Satish, Consultant in Pulmonology at Manipal Hospitals, Millers Road, Bengaluru, highlights the urgency of recognising the signs, understanding the risks, and taking timely steps to protect yourself.

Why adults in India need faster action

“Pneumococcal infections, which can lead to pneumonia, meningitis, and sepsis, remain a silent yet serious public health issue in India. The threat is particularly high for adults aged 50 and above, especially those with underlying conditions like diabetes, heart disease, or chronic lung problems, leaving them more vulnerable to severe respiratory complications. While childhood immunisation is widely emphasised, adult vaccination is often neglected until illness strikes, putting millions at risk of preventable diseases,” explains Dr Satish.

Understanding the impact of pneumococcal disease

“The burden of pneumococcal disease is not just on individuals, it affects families, caregivers, and the healthcare system at large,” explains Dr Satish. “Streptococcus pneumoniae can cause infections that require extended hospital stays, long recovery periods, and, in severe cases, can result in lasting disability. For caregivers, this is a continuous source of emotional and mental stress.”

Pneumococcal disease poses a significant threat to adults, particularly those over 50 with underlying conditions.(Pexels )

Dr Satish also points out the financial strain caused by these preventable illnesses. “Hospitalisations due to pneumococcal infections contribute significantly to healthcare costs, which could be mitigated through timely vaccination. If left unchecked, these diseases will only exacerbate India’s growing burden of non-communicable diseases,” he adds.

The need for urgent action

Despite the availability of vaccines, adult immunisation in India remains low. Misconceptions about vaccines being “for children only,” limited awareness, and restricted access to vaccination centres contribute to this gap. Dr Satish stresses the importance of changing this mindset.

“Vaccination isn’t just for children; adults, especially those with chronic illnesses or older age, are equally at risk,” he says. “New higher-valent vaccines now protect against a broader range of bacterial strains, making them particularly effective for high-risk populations. Faster, collaborative action is needed to ensure adults are protected.”

He outlines steps to address the issue: “Healthcare providers, public health advocates, and community organisations must work together to raise awareness and improve adult vaccination access. Sustained campaigns are key to dispelling the myth that vaccines are only for children, making immunisation an essential part of preventive healthcare for adults.”

By acting quickly and promoting adult vaccination, India can reduce the incidence and severity of pneumococcal disease, ultimately protecting millions from unnecessary illness and complications.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.