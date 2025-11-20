Prayagraj cancer surgeon shares how to ‘add 10 years to your life’ with these 3 simple changes to your plate

Our daily food choices play a huge role in how long and how well we live. While exercise, sleep, and stress management matter, what you eat can have an even bigger impact on your health and longevity. Making small, mindful changes on your plate today can translate into years of better health. Dr Bansal reveals dietary changes for up to 10 years of better health. (Freepik)

Dr Arpit Bansal, a cancer specialist based in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, reveals in his November 19 Instagram post simple dietary tweaks that could add up to 10 years to your life and lower the risk of serious diseases. (Also read: Canada physician shares shocking case of 58-year-old woman whose bones snapped due to this reason )

“The secret to adding 10 years to your life isn’t in supplements, it’s in your kitchen,” says Dr Arpit Bansal. According to the expert, people who follow a diet rich in natural fats tend to live 10–13 years longer on average.

So, what should you be eating? Dr Bansal breaks it down:

1. Fermented foods

“Yoghurt, kanji, and kimchi help keep gut bacteria strong and maintain a healthy gut. A healthy gut is one of the biggest secrets to slow ageing,” he explains.

2. Colourful fruits

“Fruits like amla, berries, and other antioxidant-rich options reduce oxidative stress and protect DNA, which naturally slows down ageing,” says Dr Bansal.

3. Nuts and seeds

“Consuming a handful of nuts and seeds daily, such as walnuts and sunflower seeds, can reduce the risk of heart attacks by up to 25%,” he adds.

Dr Bansal emphasises that longevity isn’t just about living longer; it’s about improving the quality of life and energy levels. And it all starts with your plate. By making the right choices consistently, you can achieve extraordinary health benefits. “Longevity is a mindset, not just a number,” he concludes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.