From lilies to daffodils, 5 plants to avoid decorating your kitchen with

Decorating one’s house with beautiful plants and flowers is one of the easiest techniques to make a space feel lively and comfortable. However, the area where you keep a plant should depend on the nature of that plant and its qualities – positive or negative. The bulbs, stems, and flowers of daffodils are very toxic.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Some people like to give their kitchen a vibrant look by having plants there as well. That is not a bad idea in itself. But there are some plants that don’t belong in the kitchen, as per Martha Stewart’s website.

Let us look at five such plants that do not belong in the kitchen, for various reasons.

Lilies

Lilies are beautiful; however, the plant contains a lot of pollen that would regularly fall from the pot if you place it in the kitchen, Martha Stewart’s website informs. This pollen can leave a stain and, more importantly, cause irritation to those who are allergic to it. Lastly, if you have a cat, it would be in danger as lilies are especially toxic to them.

Moth Orchids

As per an article on Express UK’s website, moth orchids are ill-suited to kitchens. It is not because they pose any danger to elements of the kitchen, but some items kept in the room pose a danger to them.

Ripe fruits like bananas and apples give off ethylene gas, and this causes flowers on this type of orchid to die even before they have bloomed. The best part of the house for moth orchids is the bathroom or bedroom, as these plants like humidity.

Mistletoe

Mistletoe has become a key part of Christmas celebrations. But the berries that grow on it are toxic, and if they get mixed up with other foods, they can cause serious damage on being ingested. The sap of the Mistletoe plant is very sticky and can leave an indelible stain.

Daffodils

According to Marth Stewart’s website, the bulbs, stems, and flowers of daffodils are very toxic and may cause nausea, leading to vomiting, and even diarrhoea. The sap of this plant also contains the toxin, and if it gets on your hand, it could lead to the spread of this chemical.

Venus Flytrap

These plants, the Express UK's website informs, are seen as useful due to their ability to catch flies and keep them out. However, in order to catch these flies, the plant releases pheromones that will attract flies and insects. So, your kitchen would swarm with unwanted guests.