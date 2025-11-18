8 dermat-recommended home remedies to fight dandruff naturally: How to use aloe vera, apple cider vinegar and more

Dandruff has a way of making itself cosy and comfortable on our scalp every winter. But these white flakes can leave us very uncomfortable about wearing dark colours, don't they? While dandruff is a common scalp condition, it can sometimes be difficult to fight it off with shampoos, serums and other anti-dandruff haircare products. According to dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor, certain home remedies for dandruff can work like magic! From aloe vera and coconut oil to apple cider vinegar and tea tree oil, know what all you can use to reduce dandruff naturally. Best ways to treat dandruff(Shutterstock)

What is dandruff?

Dr Rinky Kapoor, Co-Founder and Director, The Esthetic Clinic, tells Health Shots: “Dandruff is a very common scalp condition caused by an overgrowth of a yeast-like fungus called Malassezia, combined with excess oil production and sensitivity of the scalp."

Factors like stress, hormonal imbalance, cold weather, and harsh hair products can worsen your dandruff. It leads to flaking, itching, and sometimes redness.

Home remedies for dandruff

Some solutions to dandruff can be found=on your kitchen shelf or in your fridge! There are multiple natural remedies that can treat dandruff and prevents it from coming back. As per Dr Kapoor, “Mild cases of dandruff can often be managed with gentle cleansing and natural remedies like aloe vera or tea tree oil. ”

How to reduce dandruff naturally?

Try these home remedies to treat dandruff at home, suggests Dr Kapoor:

1. Coconut oil and lemon

One of the very finest combination to treat dandruff is using coconut oil and lemon on your scalp. While coconut oil is a traditional remedy known for its moisturising and antifungal properties, lemon helps balance the scalp’s pH and reduces yeast growth, one of the main causes of dandruff. This combination fights hair dryness, reduces flaking, and soothes scalp irritation.

How to use:

Mix 2 tablespoons of coconut oil with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.

Massage it gently onto your scalp for 5–10 minutes.

Leave it on for 20–30 minutes and rinse with a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy twice a week for best results.

2. Aloe Vera gel

Aloe vera is widely known and used for skin and scalp care due to its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties. It hydrates the scalp and minimizes itching, making it perfect for sensitive skin types. It also contains enzymes that gently exfoliate the scalp and reduce fungal infections.

How to use:

Extract fresh aloe vera gel from the plant.

Apply it directly to your scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water and a mild shampoo.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV)

Apple cider vinegar has been known for its natural dandruff remedy, thanks, to its antifungal properties and ability to restore scalp pH. Apple Cider Vinegar also helps in removing buildup from hair products, eliminating dandruff-causing microbes, leaving your scalp feeling fresh and clean.

How to use:

Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water.

After shampooing, pour this solution onto your scalp and gently massage.

Leave it for 5 minutes, then rinse thoroughly.

4. Tea Tree Oil

One of the most effective home remedies to treat dandruff is tea tree oil. It has powerful antifungal and antibacterial properties that target the fungus responsible for dandruff. It is a highly potent natural ingredient often found in medicated shampoos. Regular use of tea tree oil helps reduce flakiness, itching, and excessive oil buildup.

How to use:

Add 4–5 drops of tea tree oil to 2 tablespoons of carrier oil (like coconut or jojoba oil).

Massage into the scalp and leave it for 20–30 minutes before washing.

5. Yogurt and honey mask

Yogurt helps cleanse the scalp and adds probiotics that prevent fungal growth. Honey, on the other hand, is a natural humectant that locks in moisture and promotes healing. This mask nourishes your scalp while maintaining its natural moisture balance.

How to use:

Mix 3 tablespoons of plain yogurt with 1 tablespoon of honey.

Apply the paste evenly on your scalp and hair.

Let it sit for 30 minutes and rinse with a mild shampoo.

6. Neem leaves rinse

Neem has been used for centuries for its antifungal, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. It is one of the most effective natural remedies to fight dandruff and scalp infections. Neem fights dandruff-causing fungi and relieves scalp irritation and redness.

How to use:

Boil a handful of neem leaves in 2 cups of water for 10–15 minutes.

Strain and let it cool.

Use this water to rinse your hair after shampooing.

9. Baking Soda

Baking soda acts as a gentle exfoliant that removes dead skin cells and excess oil from the scalp. It also helps neutralise the scalp’s pH, preventing fungal growth. This remedy instantly reduces flakiness and itchiness while cleansing the scalp.

How to use:

Mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda with water to form a paste.

Apply it directly to the scalp and massage for 1–2 minutes.

Rinse thoroughly and follow up with a mild conditioner.

10. Olive oil massage

Olive oil deeply moisturises the scalp and prevents dryness, one of the main triggers of dandruff. It also improves blood circulation and strengthens hair roots. Olive oil has the power of softening stubborn dandruff flakes, making them easier to wash away.

How to use:

Warm 2–3 tablespoons of olive oil.

Gently massage it into your scalp and cover your hair with a shower cap.

Leave it overnight and wash your hair the next morning.

More tips for dandruff-free scalp

Your daily lifestyle habits also impact your hair and scalp health. So, follow these tips to manage dandruff through your diet and wellness routine:

Avoid using very hot water to wash your hair as it dries out your scalp.

Eat a balanced diet rich in zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin B.

Manage stress, as it can worsen dandruff conditions.

Stick to a consistent hair care routine using natural ingredients.

Dandruff doesn’t have to be a long-term problem. With these 8 home remedies, you can naturally treat dandruff and its root causes. “However, persistent dandruff requires dermatological care with medicated shampoos containing zinc pyrithione, ketoconazole, or salicylic acid to control fungal growth and flaking while maintaining a healthy scalp barrier," says Dr Kapoor.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

Similar articles for you

Vaani Kapoor spills her haircare secrets; says oiling is underrated, and these protein-rich foods are great hair masks

Boney Kapoor's hair transplant expert explains dos and don'ts of post hair transplant care

Skincare routine for combination skin: A step-by-step guide on how to prep your skin right

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.