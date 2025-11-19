Researchers say DASH diet is useful in controlling diabetes and heart conditions: All you need to know

For people with medical conditions like diabetes, diet is one of the biggest factors that can make things better or worse in terms of their health. It has been discovered that a Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet might be a good way to stop the progression of conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure. As per a News Medical Life Sciences article, a group of researchers conducted a study on the matter that was published in the Frontiers in Nutrition journal. A DASH diet is centred on whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, and nuts.(Representative image/Unsplash)

It looked at the impact of a DASH diet on the overall health of people with diabetes and at risk of cardiovascular disease. The results revealed that this type of diet, which is centred on whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, and nuts while avoiding excessive salt, refined sugars and saturated fats, does improve the body’s metabolism.

Also read: Ultra-processed food may lead to health conditions like obesity, diabetes, heart disease and more: Study

Benefits of DASH diet

While the antihypertensive qualities of the DASH diet are well established, it is also now seen to be effective at improving metabolic regulation. This makes this type of diet a good supplement to other treatments for managing and controlling diabetes and cardiovascular issues.

The presence of fibers, minerals and other nutrients makes a DASH diet capable of improving insulin sensitivity, controlling glucose absorption and leading to better gut microbial diversity. The diet also soothes inflammation.

The conclusion of this study is simple – a diet consisting of nutrient-filled whole foods and without the excesses of sugar and salt is bound to lead to better control of diabetes and heart-related conditions. It improves several markers of the body, like triglycerides and cholesterol, ensuring better overall health.

Also read: University of California researchers may have discovered a way to stall polycystic kidney disease

DASH diet in detail

According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, a DASH diet gives 2,000 calories per day. Consumption of sodium is restricted to 2,300 mg, if not lower. Other key aspects of this diet are a lesser intake of saturated and trans fats and more consumption of nutrients like potassium, calcium, magnesium, fiber and protein.

Items to be avoided in this diet are fatty meats, full-fat dairy, and beverages sweetened with sugar, among others. In other words, processed foods loaded with fats, sugar and salt are a complete no.

The benefits of a DASH diet are such that it has been deemed the ‘Best Heart-Healthy Diet’ and ‘Best Diet for High Blood Pressure’, as per the US News & World Report in 2025.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.