Can sugar exposure during first 1,000 days of life impact heart health decades later? Study reveals

From weight gain and obesity to dealing with various heart diseases, the health hazards associated with high sugar consumption are known to all. The latest research published in The BMJ has now provided some greater insights into the risks posed by excess sugar consumption. The study's objective was to look into whether exposure to sugar rationing in the early phase of life is linked with a reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease in adulthood. Longer exposure to sugar rationing was linked to progressively lower cardiovascular risks during adulthood.(Representative image/Unsplash)

The study found that longer exposure to sugar rationing was associated with progressively lower cardiovascular risks during adulthood. Exposure to sugar rationing during the first 1,000 days of life led to lower cardiovascular risks in adulthood. It also led to slightly more favourable cardiac indices, indicating long-term cardiovascular benefits of early-life sugar restriction.

Sugar consumption research details

The research stated that there were 63,433 UK Biobank participants, born between October 1951 and March 1956, without any prevalent cardiovascular disease, adoption, or birth outside the UK.External validation cohorts from the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing and the Health and Retirement Study were utilised.

The study found that those exposed to sugar rationing in utero plus one to two years experienced a 20 per cent reduction in terms of cardiovascular disease risk compared to people who were never exposed. They also had lower risks of myocardial infarction (25 per cent), heart failure (26 per cent), stroke (31 per cent), atrial fibrillation (24 per cent) and cardiovascular disease mortality (27 per cent).

For expecting parents, the study is evidence that following recommendations such as eating added sugars in moderation during pregnancy, exclusively breastfeeding during the first six months, and delaying the introduction of sweetened foods as infants shift to solids can be helpful later in life.

Permissible sugar limit

According to theNational Health Service, free sugars, which are added to food or drinks and can be found naturally in honey, syrups and unsweetened fruit and vegetable juices, smoothies and purées, are the type of sugar most consumed. The agency recommended that free sugar should not make up more than 5 per cent of the energy (calories) a person gets from food and drink daily.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.