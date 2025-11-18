Fortis Vasant Kunj gastroenterologist says hidden sugars in so-called ‘healthy’ foods are India’s biggest scam

As conversations around fitness and clean eating grow louder, brands have quickly adapted by marketing products labelled ‘no added sugar,’ creating the illusion of guilt-free snacking. Supermarket shelves today are filled with items that look healthier than ever, but the truth behind these labels is far more complicated. Health claims on foods may mask high sugar levels, expert reveals. (Freepik)

Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj Hospital, Delhi, says that this widespread trend may actually be one of India’s biggest food scams, misleading people into believing they’re avoiding sugar when they’re not.” (Also read: Apollo gynaecologist shares what women need to know about PCOS and menopause: ‘Lifestyle matters more than you think’ )

Which everyday foods are secretly loaded with sugar

He shared in his November 16 Instagram post, “We think we’re avoiding sugar… but it’s sneaking in from the places we least expect.” From condiments to snacks marketed as “healthy,” hidden sugars are quietly making their way into everyday diets.

He highlights how products like salty-tasting ketchups, flavoured yoghurts marketed as “healthy,” and packaged juices often contain large amounts of hidden sugar. “These everyday foods can spike your blood sugar just as much as a dessert,” Dr Shubham warns.

Why is ‘no added sugar’ becoming India’s biggest scam

Breaking down the issue further, he adds, “‘No added sugar’ is India’s biggest scam. Without even realising it, we’re consuming foods that massively raise our sugar levels.”

Dr Shubham explains that many condiments and packaged snacks rely heavily on sugar to enhance flavour, even when they don’t taste sweet. Meanwhile, a single cup of flavoured yoghurt, which is often considered a healthy pick, can contain sugar levels comparable to soft drinks.

He ends with a reminder that encourages more mindful eating, “Sugar doesn’t only come from sweets, it hides in the most normal, everyday foods. Once you know where it’s hiding, you won’t look at your kitchen the same way again.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.