Cutting down sugar: Tips to reduce added sugar in diet without sacrificing flavour

In case if you have a sweet tooth, but also know the harmful effects of sugar intake in the daily diet, we have good news for you. With a few simple tweaks in the diet, it is possible to reduce sugar intake without sacrificing the flavour. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Vilas Shirhatti, technical director and nutrition consultant, Naturell India Pvt. Ltd said, “Reducing added sugar doesn’t mean sacrificing taste. With a few simple strategies, you can enjoy flavourful meals while cutting back on sugar.” Also read | Hidden dangers of sugar in modern diet: Doctor explains sugar's effect on gut health “Reducing added sugar doesn’t mean sacrificing taste," said Dr. Vilas Shirhatti.(Pexels)

Use of alternate and natural sweeteners:

Honey is a natural alternative that enhances the flavour of baked goods and beverages. But it is essential to use in moderation as it still contains sugar. Maple syrup is another great option, adding depth to sauces, glazes, and desserts. Incorporating naturally sweet fruits like bananas, dates, and apples is also an excellent way to reduce added sugar. These fruits not only provide natural sweetness but also contribute fibre and essential nutrients.

Enhance flavour with spices and herbs:

Spices and herbs, such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom, add depth and warmth to dishes like oatmeal, smoothies, and baked goods. Vanilla extract enhances sweetness without extra sugar, making it perfect for desserts. Ginger and mint offer refreshing flavours for teas and infused water, adding a boost of aroma and health benefits.

Here's how you can reduce sugar intake in your diet.(iStock)

Choose whole, unprocessed foods:

Incorporating fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes into your diet allows you to enjoy natural sweetness while benefiting from essential nutrients. Whole foods, unlike processed ones, don’t contain hidden sugars, helping you effectively reduce sugar intake while maintaining a balanced diet.

Reduce sugary drinks:

Replacing sugary beverages with healthier alternatives is an easy way to reduce sugar consumption. Opt for infused water with citrus fruits, berries, or cucumber for subtle sweetness. Herbal teas offer natural flavours and health benefits with no added sugar. Sparkling water with fresh fruit is a refreshing alternative to fizzy drinks.

Read food labels carefully:

The FDA’s updated nutrition labels now highlight total sugars in the product but also added sugars, making it easier to track sugar intake. Always check ingredient lists for hidden sugars like high-fructose corn syrup and dextrose. Choose unsweetened or lightly sweetened versions of foods for a healthier diet.

Gradually reduce sugar in recipes:

Start by reducing sugar by 25% in recipes and gradually decrease it over time. This helps adjust your taste buds to enjoy less sweetness and makes healthier choices more sustainable.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.