Say no to your favourite dessert: Nutritionist who quit sugar shares changes she saw within 2 weeks

Sakshi Lalwani, a nutritionist as per her IG bio, shared her experience after quitting sugar. She described the changes were quick and visible after 2 weeks. The nutritionist with the help of her own experience, described the improvements she saw in her health after quitting sugar. Say to no to sugary foods to see visible changes in your body.(Shutterstock)

Sugar is one of the red flags that every health expert recommends cutting back on. It’s heavily present in sweet, sugary dishes, from pastries to traditional sweets. Sometimes, sugar is also added to savoury dishes to sweeten the gravy or reduce the spiciness. For those with a sweet tooth, resisting the temptation of sugary goodness can be particularly hard. But, seeing the improvements after quitting sugar can certainly be motivating.

Changes noticed:

Better sleep: Sakshi said cutting out sugar means the body retains more potassium and magnesium. These minerals are important for a healthy sleep cycle. This in turn, as she started getting more quality sleep, she woke up in the morning feeling energetic and ‘truly rested.’ Reduced inflammation: Sakshi recalled that after her badminton session, there were no muscle cramps, bloating or inflamed feelings. She said that her body felt lighter and full of energy. Fat loss: Sakshi called quitting sugar a ‘game changer’ as she wasn't just losing fat but also saw a reduction in liver fat and overall body fat too.

White sugar alternatives not healthy either

One may resort to the popular 'healthier' sugar alternatives, but in reality, they aren’t much healthier either. In a previous HT Lifestyle interview with Shamika Girkar, a Clinical Dietician, she explained that popular alternatives like honey, jaggery, maple syrup, brown sugar, and white sugar all have similar nutritional values. They are composed of glucose, fructose, and/or sucrose in varying amounts

She further said, “When considering caloric content alone, none of the sweeteners—sugar, honey, or jaggery stand out as significantly better than each other. They all contribute extra calories to your diet. Therefore, if your primary concern is calorie management, it's best to use these sweeteners sparingly or consider alternative ways to sweeten your food and beverages, such as using natural fruit sweetness or artificial sweeteners with fewer calories.”

