It will shock you how many kilos of sugar an average person consumes per year, according to researchers

A recent US survey revealed people’s habits regarding sugar consumption and the surprising way sugar has impacted their hydration levels. The survey, conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Hint Water, surveyed 2,000 Americans. Here's what the survey published in studyfinds.org found: the average American consumes an astonishing 36,000 grams (36 kg) of sugar per year — equivalent to nearly 80 pounds. Also read | Eating too much sugar may increase your risk of depression: Study How long can the average person hold out before caving and turning to sugar? It turns out, only 13 minutes. (Pexels)

28 percent say their liquid intake is mostly soda

The eye-opening results of the poll of 2,000 Americans found that the average person ingests 99 grams of sugar per day, which is more sugar than what’s in two 12-ounce cans of soda. Over the span of a year, that totals nearly 80 pounds of sugar.

According to the results, the majority of respondents — 85 percent —are actively working to reduce their sugar intake. This makes sense, considering that 34 percent of the respondents admitted that the majority of their liquid intake on a regular day comes from their morning coffee.

Moreover, 28 percent say their liquid intake is mostly soda. However, more than half of respondents, 51 percent, believe that when they’re craving sugar, their bodies are actually craving hydration, and so they drink enough water, specifically to prevent sugar cravings.

The researchers said this insight becomes significant when considering that respondents reported drinking only 48 ounces (1.41 litre) of water on a typical day, far below recommended levels.

“The study revealed that, on a regular day, the average respondent consumes more than twice the amount of sugar recommended by the American Heart Association and significantly less water than is recommended by the U.S. National Academy of Medicine. And while it’s important to showcase how much room we have for improvement, it’s also important to understand why this is the case,” says Amy Calhoun Robb, chief marketing officer at Hint Water, in a statement.

What else do you need to know about sugar cravings?

The survey explored the emotional triggers behind sugar cravings. According to the results, stress (39 percent), boredom (36 percent), fatigue (24 percent), and loneliness (17 percent) are the emotions most likely to prompt sugar cravings. When craving sugar, respondents reported feeling anxious (23 percent), irritable (22 percent), impatient (20 percent), and unproductive (20 percent).

The top scenarios likely to make respondents crave something sweet are watching a movie (31percent), finishing a meal (31 percent), needing a midday burst of energy (30 percent) and having a bad day at work (19 percent).

Moreover, mid-afternoon is the most dangerous time for sugar lovers as the survey found that cravings are most likely to strike at 3.12 pm. So, how long can the average person hold out before caving and turning to sugar? It turns out, only 13 minutes.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.