AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist with 25 years of experience shares 3 best tips to lose belly fat fast

Belly fat is one of the toughest areas to reduce when you are on a fat loss journey. While spot reduction of fat is a myth, as you cannot target fat loss from a specific body part through localised exercises, there are certain lifestyle habits that can help you achieve your goals in the long term. According to the gastroenterologist, to reduce belly fat, you can start with a 12:12 fasting schedule, which is the mildest option. (Shutterstock)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist with 25 years of experience trained at AIIMS, Stanford and Harvard University, listed three best tips to lose belly fat in an Instagram post shared on November 17. “Three best tips to lose belly fat fast. What’s the one belly-fat mistake you think you’re making right now?” he asked in the caption.

3 tips to lose belly fat

According to the gastroenterologist, you can reduce belly fat with intermittent fasting by following these 3 particularly crucial fat loss tips:

1. Start with a 12:12 fasting schedule

According to the gastroenterologist, to reduce belly fat, you can start with a 12:12 fasting schedule intermittent fasting, which is the mildest option. It involves an eating window of 12 hours and a fasting window of 12 hours, for example, eating from 7 AM to 7 PM and fasting from 7 PM to 7 AM. This approach helps you sleep soundly at night and reduces the likelihood of unhealthy food choices the next day.

2. Fat loss drinks

During your fasting window, Dr Saurabh Sethi advised drinking only black coffee, green tea, black tea, water, apple cider vinegar, lemon water, fennel or basil water, chamomile or ginger tea.

3. High fibre and high protein diet

Lastly, he suggested focusing on a high-fibre and high-protein diet during your eating window. According to him, you can eat high-protein foods like paneer, tofu, chickpeas, chicken, turkey, and fish, as well as high-fibre foods like fruits and vegetables. This combination will keep you full and satiated while promoting fat loss.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.