Happy birthday Nayanthara: At 41, here's the 1 thing that helps keep the actor's hair and skin healthy

The quintessential mainstream actor Nayanthara celebrates her 41st birthday on November 18, 2025. Known as lady superstar by her fans and audiences alike, the actor has won hearts with her beauty, charisma, and talent. People love her on screen, but what is the secret to her beauty? Nayanthara turns 41 on November 18.

In a video shared by her skincare brand, 9Skin, and reposted by a fan page on October 27, last year, Nayanthara revealed the secret to her beauty. She shared the one thing that she practices diligently to help keep her skin and hair nourished. Let's find out.

Nayanthara reveals the secret to her beauty

In the video, when the actor was asked, “What's one beauty lesson you've learned that is specific to your South Indian heritage?”, she revealed that it is her habit of consuming food that is native to her region.

While the world is going crazy over ‘healthy’ food items that are not native to their region, Nayanthara is a big believer in eating regional and seasonal foods. She revealed in the clip, “I don't know if it is specific to my South Indian heritage, but I always believe that you should eat food that is native to your region. I would say seasonal, local food is always best for your health, your skin, and your hair.”

Apart from her eating habits, the actor also promoted the importance of staying hydrated. She said, “Hydrate yourself; that is a universal thing.”

A lesser-known beauty tip

Apart from sharing the secret to her beauty, the actor also revealed a lesser-known beauty tip or trick that she has been following. She shared, “Neutralise your lips. I use a bit of foundation on the lips to make it even, and then, I powder it with very little powder. After this, I overline my lips with a lip liner. So, here's the trick. I never swipe my lipstick; I usually dab my lipstick for a more plump and even look.”

